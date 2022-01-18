Piyush Arora to be the new MD of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of ŠKODA AUTO, said, “I would like to thank Gurpratap Boparai for his outstanding performance as Managing Director of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited. I wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Piyush Arora. I am delighted that we have found a highly experienced professional to lead the India business. His task will be to advance and sustainably expand the Volkswagen Group’s business in India. I am convinced that he will succeed in this endeavour and wish him every success."