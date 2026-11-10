Piyush Goyal meets Skoda Volkswagen India CEO to discuss EV manufacturing, exports, localisation

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), along with a high-level corporate delegation in New Delhi. The meeting was centred on the expansion of Indian auto-exports, the speed-up of vehicle manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) and boosting domestic manufacturing capacities.
The discussions also covered increasing localisation, encouraging innovation and improving India's position as a global automotive manufacturing hub. The meeting focused on enhancing India's participation in the global automobile value chains and fostering greater opportunities for the Indian automobile industry, the Commerce Minister's office said in a post on X.
EV manufacturing and automobile exports take centre stage
The delegation discussed the potential for increased car exports to foreign markets and the expansion of EV productionin India, according to the MoC (Commerce and Industry) ministry. Discussions also focused on strengthening the domestic manufacturing ecosystem and use of locally sourced components.
The meeting comes as India seeks to boost domestic production and strengthen its position as a global automotive production and export hub. Increased localisation could also boost automakers' supply chains and reduce reliance on imports.
Skoda Auto India expands network to 350 touchpoints
The meeting aligns with Škoda Auto India's ambition to increase its footprint in the country. It recently reached over 350 customers in 193 cities across 29 states and union territories.
The milestone was reached with the opening of a new outlet in Imphal, Manipur, the company announced on 30 October. The facility also made it the first SAVWIPL Group brand to be operational in the state.
The network grew from 191 touchpoints in 2021 to 325 in 2025 and to over 350 in October 2026. It has a network of 270 sales touchpoints, 203 after-sales touchpoints and 79 dealer partners.
In addition, between January last year and this October, Škoda Auto India opened 58 showrooms in 38 new cities and 45 workshops in 34 new locations.