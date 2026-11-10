Piyush Goyal meets Skoda Volkswagen India CEO to discuss EV manufacturing, exports, localisation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal met Skoda Auto Volkswagen India CEO Piyush Arora to discuss boosting EV manufacturing, automobile exports and localisation in India. The meeting also focused on strengthening India's position as a global automotive manufacturing hub.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published10 Nov 2026, 01:46 PM IST
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Minister Piyush Goyal met a delegation led by Mr. Piyush Arora, MD & CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL).
Minister Piyush Goyal met a delegation led by Mr. Piyush Arora, MD & CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL).(X)

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), along with a high-level corporate delegation in New Delhi. The meeting was centred on the expansion of Indian auto-exports, the speed-up of vehicle manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) and boosting domestic manufacturing capacities.

The discussions also covered increasing localisation, encouraging innovation and improving India's position as a global automotive manufacturing hub. The meeting focused on enhancing India's participation in the global automobile value chains and fostering greater opportunities for the Indian automobile industry, the Commerce Minister's office said in a post on X.

EV manufacturing and automobile exports take centre stage

The delegation discussed the potential for increased car exports to foreign markets and the expansion of EV productionin India, according to the MoC (Commerce and Industry) ministry. Discussions also focused on strengthening the domestic manufacturing ecosystem and use of locally sourced components.

The meeting comes as India seeks to boost domestic production and strengthen its position as a global automotive production and export hub. Increased localisation could also boost automakers' supply chains and reduce reliance on imports.

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Skoda Auto India expands network to 350 touchpoints

The meeting aligns with Škoda Auto India's ambition to increase its footprint in the country. It recently reached over 350 customers in 193 cities across 29 states and union territories.

The milestone was reached with the opening of a new outlet in Imphal, Manipur, the company announced on 30 October. The facility also made it the first SAVWIPL Group brand to be operational in the state.

The network grew from 191 touchpoints in 2021 to 325 in 2025 and to over 350 in October 2026. It has a network of 270 sales touchpoints, 203 after-sales touchpoints and 79 dealer partners.

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In addition, between January last year and this October, Škoda Auto India opened 58 showrooms in 38 new cities and 45 workshops in 34 new locations.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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