Plan to raise top-end luxury car market share: Mercedes-Benz India MD

MUMBAI: In an attempt to increase its top-end luxury car market share and drive domestic sales of cars typically priced above ₹80 lakh, Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd has started the local assembly of its first AMG car at its Pune plant.

Completely knocked down (CKD) assembly operations in comparison to importing completely built units (CBUs) would help the company save on taxes and bring down the cost of ownership for its buyers. While import duty levied on CBU cars starts from 60%, the same on CKD units and semi-knocked down (SKD) units are at 15% and 30% respectively.

Mercedes on Tuesday launched its first CKD assembled AMG model – AMG GLC 43 Coupe, a luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) with a price tag of ₹76.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

“Had it been launched as a completely built unit (CBU), the price would have been at least ₹1 crore. But now it is available for ₹76.7 lakh because we have passed on the benefits to the buyers. We are hoping that this widens the appeal of the AMG cars to an even larger audience," Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India told Mint in an interview.

The German carmaker’s AMG lineup includes high performance models that generally offer bigger engines with enhanced performance along with several additional luxury features typically not offered in a regular Mercedes-Benz car.

“We have tripled the AMG volumes between 2015 to 2020. The strategy is to further expand the performance brand in India. Local production surely helps in boosting volumes. The higher end of our product spectrum continues to do well," Schwenk said.

After investing an additional ₹400 crore over the last few months in upgrading the plant and machinery and preparing for new products, the company plans to add more cars from its AMG lineup for CKD assembly in India.

“Next we will look at the limousine segment," he said, adding that the company’s total cumulative investment at its Pune plant stands at ₹2,600 crore.

Santosh Iyer, vice president, sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India had earlier told Mint that the company had recorded a faster recovery in the ₹80 and above segment post lockdown.

Mercedes-Benz delivered 550 luxury cars during avratri and Dussehra days last month with Delhi, NCR, Punjab, Mumbai and Gujarat being the leading markets.

“Sales continue to grow month-on-month and we have seen a recovery of 80% -90% of last year’s volumes over September – October," Schwenk said, adding that he sees improvements in customer sentiments and liquidity in the market.

