Planning for a practical 125 cc scooter under ₹1 lakh? Here are your options

Gone are the days when 100 cc - 110 cc scooters used to dominate the Indian scooter market. With the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, the Indian buyers are increasingly focusing on bigger engine-powered, more powerful scooters. Keeping sync with this trend, the two-wheeler manufacturers too have been launching scooters with bigger engines. There are many scooters in India that not only come powered by bigger and better engines ranging between 125 cc and 150 cc, but also offer practicality at the same time.

The 125 cc is considered the gateway to the performance segment in Indian scooter market. Major two-wheeler bands like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, Suzuki, and Yamaha have already entered the segment. The 125 cc scooters have been finding an increasing number of takers owing to their power-packed performance, quick acceleration capability, sporty handling as well as practicality.

Best 125 cc scooters in India under ₹ 1 lakh If you are looking for an 125 cc scooters, priced under ₹1 lakh, here are your best options.

What's fueling growth of 125 cc scooters in India? The growth of 125 cc scooters in India is primarily fuelled by the evolving consumer preferences for more power and features, which is propelling the manufacturers to launch a wide array of new products in the segment, which gives the perception of an upgrade from traditional 100 cc and 110 cc scooters.

Desire for better products Indian scooters buyers are increasingly seeking peppy performance and a faster commute experience. The 125 cc scooters provide that over their smaller engine-powered counterparts. Also, these scooters are seen as a statement of urban mobility and a lifestyle upgrade, similar to the trend in favour of compact SUVs in the PV market. The manufacturers have been packing these 125 cc scooters with host of advanced features, including Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, fully digital instrument clusters, external fuel caps, idle start-stop systems for better fuel economy, LED headlamps. These features are enhancing the practicality and convenience of the scooters.