Planning to accessorise your Royal Enfield Hunter 350? Official prices detailed

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic brand. This roadster comes as one of the most popular models in the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India. While it is not as popular as the iconic Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Hunter 350 has been finding an increasing number of takers. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 blends the classic torquey character associated with the Royal Enfield motorcycles with modern features.

This Hunter 350 is specifically designed to appeal to the younger riders and daily commuters who dream of buying a Royal Enfield that is affordable and easily manoeuvrable in both congested city traffic and on the highways. This 350 cc motorcycle is widely seen as a pocket rocket suited for those buyers looking for a stylish and easy-to-ride motorcycle for city commuting that still retains the iconic design elements of a Royal Enfield.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available with a plethora of accessories, which are priced from 640 to 12,070. If you are planning to accessorise the motorcycle, here is a quick look at the complete list of genuine accessories with their official pricing.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Accessory price list

AestheticsComfort & convenienceProtection
AccessoriesPriceAccessoriesPriceAccessoriesPrice
Black round bar end mirrors 4,500Tinted flyscreen 2,210Black compact engine guards 2,810
Black round mirrors 4,500Black signature bench seat 4,190Black large engine guards 3,080
Bar end mirror mounts 640Black custom seat 4,190Black octagon engine guards 3,080
Black / Silver oil filler cap 1,010Black low ride dual seat 4,190Black engine guard sliders 960
Tail tidy 4,650Brown / Black pleated seat cover 1,150Silver sump guard 3,040
Silver / Black LED indicators 4,800Black passenger backrest mount 1,650Black sump guard 3,220
Silver / Black LED fog lights 6,550Black passenger backrest pad 1,010Black / Navy water-resistant cover 1,070
Adventure soft panniers 12,070
Modern soft panniers 12,070
Black commuter pannier 2,210
Black commuter waterproof inner bag 1,500
Black soft pannier rails 3,270
Black commuter pannier rails 2,070

The accessories on offer for the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 can be divided in three segments: aesthetics or design, comfort and convenience and protection. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available with a plethora of accessories, which are priced from 640 to 12,070.

