Planning to accessorise your Royal Enfield Hunter 350? Official prices detailed

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic brand. This roadster comes as one of the most popular models in the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India. While it is not as popular as the iconic Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Hunter 350 has been finding an increasing number of takers. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 blends the classic torquey character associated with the Royal Enfield motorcycles with modern features.

This Hunter 350 is specifically designed to appeal to the younger riders and daily commuters who dream of buying a Royal Enfield that is affordable and easily manoeuvrable in both congested city traffic and on the highways. This 350 cc motorcycle is widely seen as a pocket rocket suited for those buyers looking for a stylish and easy-to-ride motorcycle for city commuting that still retains the iconic design elements of a Royal Enfield.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available with a plethora of accessories, which are priced from ₹640 to ₹12,070. If you are planning to accessorise the motorcycle, here is a quick look at the complete list of genuine accessories with their official pricing.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Accessory price list

Ryal Enfield Unter 350: Official accessories list Aesthetics Comfort & convenience Protection Accessories Price Accessories Price Accessories Price Black round bar end mirrors ₹ 4,500 Tinted flyscreen ₹ 2,210 Black compact engine guards ₹ 2,810 Black round mirrors ₹ 4,500 Black signature bench seat ₹ 4,190 Black large engine guards ₹ 3,080 Bar end mirror mounts ₹ 640 Black custom seat ₹ 4,190 Black octagon engine guards ₹ 3,080 Black / Silver oil filler cap ₹ 1,010 Black low ride dual seat ₹ 4,190 Black engine guard sliders ₹ 960 Tail tidy ₹ 4,650 Brown / Black pleated seat cover ₹ 1,150 Silver sump guard ₹ 3,040 Silver / Black LED indicators ₹ 4,800 Black passenger backrest mount ₹ 1,650 Black sump guard ₹ 3,220 Silver / Black LED fog lights ₹ 6,550 Black passenger backrest pad ₹ 1,010 Black / Navy water-resistant cover ₹ 1,070 Adventure soft panniers ₹ 12,070 Modern soft panniers ₹ 12,070 Black commuter pannier ₹ 2,210 Black commuter waterproof inner bag ₹ 1,500 Black soft pannier rails ₹ 3,270 Black commuter pannier rails ₹ 2,070