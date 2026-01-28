Planning to accessorise your Royal Enfield Hunter 350? Official prices detailed

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic brand. This roadster comes as one of the most popular models in the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India. While it is not as popular as the iconic Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Hunter 350 has been finding an increasing number of takers. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 blends the classic torquey character associated with the Royal Enfield motorcycles with modern features.
₹ 1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
This Hunter 350 is specifically designed to appeal to the younger riders and daily commuters who dream of buying a Royal Enfield that is affordable and easily manoeuvrable in both congested city traffic and on the highways. This 350 cc motorcycle is widely seen as a pocket rocket suited for those buyers looking for a stylish and easy-to-ride motorcycle for city commuting that still retains the iconic design elements of a Royal Enfield.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available with a plethora of accessories, which are priced from ₹640 to ₹12,070. If you are planning to accessorise the motorcycle, here is a quick look at the complete list of genuine accessories with their official pricing.
|Ryal Enfield Unter 350: Official accessories list
|Aesthetics
|Comfort & convenience
|Protection
|Accessories
|Price
|Accessories
|Price
|Accessories
|Price
|Black round bar end mirrors
|₹4,500
|Tinted flyscreen
|₹2,210
|Black compact engine guards
|₹2,810
|Black round mirrors
|₹4,500
|Black signature bench seat
|₹4,190
|Black large engine guards
|₹3,080
|Bar end mirror mounts
|₹640
|Black custom seat
|₹4,190
|Black octagon engine guards
|₹3,080
|Black / Silver oil filler cap
|₹1,010
|Black low ride dual seat
|₹4,190
|Black engine guard sliders
|₹960
|Tail tidy
|₹4,650
|Brown / Black pleated seat cover
|₹1,150
|Silver sump guard
|₹3,040
|Silver / Black LED indicators
|₹4,800
|Black passenger backrest mount
|₹1,650
|Black sump guard
|₹3,220
|Silver / Black LED fog lights
|₹6,550
|Black passenger backrest pad
|₹1,010
|Black / Navy water-resistant cover
|₹1,070
|Adventure soft panniers
|₹12,070
|Modern soft panniers
|₹12,070
|Black commuter pannier
|₹2,210
|Black commuter waterproof inner bag
|₹1,500
|Black soft pannier rails
|₹3,270
|Black commuter pannier rails
|₹2,070
