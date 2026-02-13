Planning to buy 2026 Aprilia RS 457? Top 3 facts you must know before booking it

The updated 2026 Aprilia RS 457 has debuted in India, bringing fresh visual appeal to the sportbike. Launched at a price tag of ₹4.22 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2026 Aprilia RS 457 has become more affordable compared to the previous post-GST 2.0 price tag of ₹4.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, Aprilia has added a GP Replica variant to the RS 457 in India, which comes priced at ₹4.37 lakh (ex-showroom), offering better value for money compared to the standard version of the bike.

If you are planning to buy the Aprilia RS 457, here are the key facts about the updated iteration of the sportbike, which you must know before signing the deal.

2026 Aprilia RS 457: More affordable than before

2026 Aprilia RS 457: Price list Variant Price (ex-showroom) Aprilia RS 457 ₹ 4.22 lakh Aprilia RS 457 GP Replica ₹ 4.37 lakh

The 2026 Aprilai RS 457 is more affordable than the sportsbike's previous post-GST 2.0 price tag. The standard model comes priced at ₹4.22 lakh (ex-showroom), which is lower than the previous post-GST 2.0 price of ₹4.35 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the newly launched Aprilia RS 457 GP Replica is priced at ₹4.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

2026 Aprilia RS 457: New Colours

2026 Aprilia RS 457: Colour options Coral Snake Blue (New)

Arsenic Yellow (New)

Prismatic Dark

Opalescent Light

Racing Stripes

Aprilia has expanded the RS 457’s colour palette for MY2026 by adding two new paint finishes alongside the existing colour options. The new paint schemes added to the RS 457 are Coral Snake Blue and Arsenic Yellow. Besides these new paint schemes, the pre-existing colours for the RS 457 are: Prismatic Dark, Opalescent Light and Racing Stripes.

