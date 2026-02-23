Planning to buy 2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross? Variant-wise prices detailed

Isuzu India has quietly updated the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross for MY2026. The latest and updated iteration of the lifestyle pickup truck is now available at a starting price of ₹25.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹30.28 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of the 2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, the Toyota Hilux rival has received a plethora of design changes and an updated feature list. Also, Isuzu has discontinued the 4x2 powertrain option from the pickup truck's lineup.

If you are planning to buy the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise price list.

2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Variant-wise price list

2026 Isuzu D-Cross V-Max: Variant-wise price list 4x4 MT 4x4 AT Z Standard ₹ 25.50 lakh - Z Premium ₹ 25.79 lakh - Z Prestige Standard ₹ 27 lakh ₹ 30 lakh Z Prestige Premium ₹ 27.28 lakh ₹ 30.28 lakh * All prices, ex-showroom

The 2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is available in two different powertrain options: 4x4 MT and 4x4 AT. The pickup truck is available in trim options: Z Standard, Z Premium, Z Prestige Standard, and Z Prestige Premium. The automatic variant is priced between ₹30 lakh and ₹30.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 4x2 powertrain was previously the most affordable variant of the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, but now that it’s no longer on sale, the pickup truck’s starting price has increased by ₹1.23 lakh. On the other hand, the range-topping D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige Premium 4x4 AT trim is ₹63,000 more expensive now.

2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross: Key changes The updated pickup truck gets a new radiator grille, new alloy wheel design and revised bumpers at the front and rear. The grille gets black surrounds, while the fog lamp housings now come wearing body-colour. The bumper's Black cladding and chunky silver skid plate have also been painted the body colour. Moving to the side profile, the updated pickup truck comes with wheel-arch cladding. The Z Prestige trim’s 18-inch alloy wheels received a new 12-spoke diamond-cut design, while the ORVMs have slimmer LED blinkers. The rear bumper’s chrome trim has been replaced with gloss-black plastic.

Moving inside the cabin, it sports a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree surround view camera, and new trim pieces among feature upgrades. The 2026 D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige trim now comes equipped with a bigger 10.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera and an 8-speaker surround sound system. Also, it gets brown leatherette trim on the door liners and dashboard.