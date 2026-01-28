Planning to buy 2026 Renault Duster? Top 5 facts to know before booking the SUV

Renault has brought back its most popular nomenclature in India, the Duster, after an almost four year hiatus. The new generation 2026 Renault Duster has made its much awaited debut in the Indian market. This grand comeback of the Renault Duster is expected to give the French carmaker a significant bump in sales as well as hep it to grow market share significantly as well. The new generation 2026 Renault Duster comes with a completely fresh design language, a massively updated cabin, and fresh set of powertrains.

Renault is slated to reveal the pricing of new generation Duster in March this year, and deliveries of the SUV will commence in April 2026. Pre-bookings for the SUV is already underway at a token amount of ₹21,000. If you are planning to book one here are the top five facts about the 2026 Renault Duster that you must know.

2026 Renault Duster: Expected price The new 2026 Renault Duster is expected to be available at a starting price of below ₹11 lakh. This aggressive pricing could give the mid-size SUV a strong foothold in a highly competitive segment. Pricing it higher could risk pushing the new Duster out of serious considerations for the value-conscious consumers.

2026 Renault Duster: Completely redesigned look The new generation 2026 Renault Duster carries a completely new design philosophy. It looks bolder and more muscular looking than the old model. Dimensionally, the SUV measures 4,300 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm in height. The new Duster gets fresh sleek LED headlamps, new LED DRLs, redesigned LED connected taillights, plenty of body cladding, sculpted lines, muscular front and rear fenders, cladding across the wheel arches and doors, and diamond-cut alloys.

2026 Renault Duster: Big on features The interior of the new 2026 Renault Duster has received a comprehensive overhaul. It gets a new three-spoke steering wheel with piano black inserts, a dual-screen layout on the dashboard, ambient lighting, Type-C USB charging ports, etc. It also features a panoramic sunroof, faux carbon fibre inserts on the dashboard and doors, dual-tone upholstery, dual-zone climate control, an Arkamys sound system, powered front seats, an adjustable front armrest, a powered tailgate, and 60:40 split rear seats.

2026 Renault Duster: First Renault in India with ADAS The 2026 Renault Duster gets Level 2 ADAS suite, which makes it the first Renault car in India to get the feature. Besides that, the new Duster also gets a 360-degree camera, six airbags, electronic parking brake with auto-hold among others.

2026 Renault Duster: Three engine options on offer

2026 Renault Duster: Powertrains Engine 1.0L turbo-petrol 1.3L turbo-petrol 1.8L petrol + 1.4 kWh battery Transmission 6 MT 6 MT / 6 DCT TBA Power 101 bhp 161 bhp TBA Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA