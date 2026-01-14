Planning to buy 2026 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350? Key changes to note

The 2026 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has been launched in the country enhancing this 350 cc retro-classic motorcycle's appeal. The motorcycle has received minimal but meaningful changes enhancing the practicality. However, what's interesting is that, the updated Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has not become pricier, as the company has decided to keep the pricing unchanged.

The 2026 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is priced between ₹2.20 lakh and ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom), for the single-tone and dual-tone colours, respectively. The colour options for the motorcycle too remain unchanged. The colour options for the motorcycle include: Trip Teal, Rave Red, Shack Black, and Purple Haze.

2026 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: In a nutshell Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 2.20 lakh (Single-tone)

2.20 lakh (Single-tone) ₹ 2.22 lakh (Dual-tone) Colours Trip Teal

Rave Red

Shack Black

Purple Haze Changes Assist and slipper clutch

Type-C USB fast charger Engine 349 cc, single-cylinder, air/oil cooled Transmission 5-speed Maximum power 20.2 bhp Maximum torque 27 Nm

2026 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: What has changed? The updated iteration of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 continues with the same silhouette. However, the changes come in form of a new assist and slipper clutch and a Type-C USB fast charger onboard.

The assist and slipper clutch helps in lighter clutch action and prevents lock up the rear wheel on aggressive downshifting. Also, the Type-C USB charger that was already available in the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, now supports fast charging. This means you can charge your mobile quicker than before while on the ride. Apart from these two minimal changes, the rest of the aspects of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 remain the same as the previous model.