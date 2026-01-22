Planning to buy 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift? Variant-wise colour options detailed

Skoda Auto India pulled the covers off the Skoda Kushaq facelift earlier this week. The facelift has brought a plethora of design and feature updates to the SUV, which has become a key revenue churner for the automaker since its launch in 2021. While the pricing of the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is yet to be announced, the SUV is already available for booking. The pricing of the SUV will be announced on March 15.

Meanwhile, as the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is gearing up for launch in India, if you are planning to buy one, here is a quick look at the variants and colour options of the SUV.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Variant-wise colours

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Variant-wise colours Classic+ Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo NA NA Shimla Green Shimla Green Shimla Green + Black roof Cherry Red Cherry Red Cherry Red Cherry Red Cherry Red + Black roof NA NA Steel Grey Steel Grey Steel Grey + Black roof Brilliant Silver Brilliant Silver Brilliant Silver Brilliant Silver Brilliant Silver + Black roof Candy White Candy White Candy White Candy White Candy White + Black roof Carbon Steel Carbon Steel Carbon Steel Carbon Steel NA NA Deep Black Deep Black Deep Black Deep Black Lava Blue Lava Blue Lava Blue Lava Blue Lava Blue

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is available in five variant options: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. The Classic+ is the base variant, while the Monte Carlo badge, as always is reserved for the top-end trim of the SUV.

Speaking of the colours, the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift will be available in as many as 13 different colour options, including both mono tone and dual tone shades. The mono colour options of the 2026 Skoda facelift include Shimla Green, Cherry Red, Steel Grey, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Deep Black, and Lava Blue. There are five dual tone options on offer as well, which are: Shimla Green with Black roof, Cherry Red with Black roof, Steel Grey with Black roof, Candy White with Black roof, and Brilliant Silver with Black roof.

The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey come as new additions to the colour palette of the Skoda Kushaq, while the rest of the colours are continued from the pre-facelift version of the SUV.