Planning to buy 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift? Variant-wise colour options detailed

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift, which has been unveiled in India and pricing will be revealed on March 15, is available in five variants and 13 different colour options.

Mainak Das
Updated22 Jan 2026, 10:25 AM IST
The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift comes incorporating a plethora of changes inside out, enhancing its appeal to the consumers.
AI Quick Read

Skoda Auto India pulled the covers off the Skoda Kushaq facelift earlier this week. The facelift has brought a plethora of design and feature updates to the SUV, which has become a key revenue churner for the automaker since its launch in 2021. While the pricing of the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is yet to be announced, the SUV is already available for booking. The pricing of the SUV will be announced on March 15.

Meanwhile, as the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is gearing up for launch in India, if you are planning to buy one, here is a quick look at the variants and colour options of the SUV.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Variant-wise colours

Classic+SignatureSportline Prestige Monte Carlo
NANAShimla GreenShimla GreenShimla Green + Black roof
Cherry RedCherry RedCherry RedCherry RedCherry Red + Black roof
NANASteel GreySteel GreySteel Grey + Black roof
Brilliant SilverBrilliant SilverBrilliant SilverBrilliant SilverBrilliant Silver + Black roof
Candy WhiteCandy WhiteCandy WhiteCandy WhiteCandy White + Black roof
Carbon SteelCarbon SteelCarbon SteelCarbon SteelNA
NADeep BlackDeep BlackDeep BlackDeep Black
Lava BlueLava BlueLava BlueLava BlueLava Blue

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq is available in five variant options: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. The Classic+ is the base variant, while the Monte Carlo badge, as always is reserved for the top-end trim of the SUV.

Speaking of the colours, the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift will be available in as many as 13 different colour options, including both mono tone and dual tone shades. The mono colour options of the 2026 Skoda facelift include Shimla Green, Cherry Red, Steel Grey, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Deep Black, and Lava Blue. There are five dual tone options on offer as well, which are: Shimla Green with Black roof, Cherry Red with Black roof, Steel Grey with Black roof, Candy White with Black roof, and Brilliant Silver with Black roof.

The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey come as new additions to the colour palette of the Skoda Kushaq, while the rest of the colours are continued from the pre-facelift version of the SUV.

The base-spec Classic+ variant of the updated Kushaq does not receive the new Green and Grey as well as the Black colour. The black hue is offered from the Signature variant onwards. The customers get all the colour options from the Sportline variants. The top-spec Monte Carlo trim of the Kushaq cannot be had with the Carbon Steel colour, while this trim is offered in a dual-tone option with all colours, except for the Lava Blue and Deep Black shades.

 
 
