Planning to buy 2026 Tata Punch EV? Booking & delivery details explained

Tata Motors launched the 2026 Tata Punch EV in India earlier this month, at an introductory starting price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric micro SUV is also available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme, under which the Tata Punch EV is priced from ₹6.49 lakh, while for the battery rental, the customers have to pay ₹2.60 per km. Interestingly, this is the first electric car from the homegrown auto giant that is being sold with a BaaS scheme.

The Tata Punch EV is meant for those customers who want to buy an electric car with a host of features and a smaller footprint, but at an affordable price point. The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift brings a refreshed design, a plethora of new features, and an improved range thanks to revised battery packs over the pre-facelift model.

The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is available in two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh. The electric micro SUV promises up to 468 km range on a single charge. Available in five variants: Smart, Smart+. Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+; the 2026 Tata Punch EV is already open for booking.

If you have shortlisted the Tata Punch EV, you can book it either via the OEM’s official website or at the nearest Tata Motors dealership. Here's a quick and comprehensive guide for you about the entire booking process.

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: How to book? The 2026 Tata Punch EV is available for booking across India. Interested consumers can book it either through Tata Motors’ official website or at a Tata dealership in their respective city.

To book it online, the customer needs to first visit the Punch EV bookings page and select the persona, battery pack, and exterior colour. The customer can select the genuine accessories while booking the EV. Additionally, he or she can also check out the 3D configurator, where the Punch EV can be configured as per the customer's preference and see how it looks. After that, to complete the booking, the buyer will have to log in by entering his or her mobile number and clicking on ‘Check Out’. Then, after completing the booking payment of ₹21,000, the customer will receive a confirmation of the booking.

The process of booking offline is just like any other vehicle. The buyer can visit the nearest Tata dealership and check for the availability of ready stock if they are in a hurry. Also, it is better to visit the dealership and check out the features and comfort of the car in person.

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Delivery timeline Tata Motors has now confirmed that deliveries of the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift will commence by the end of February. However, the delivery timeline would depend on the variant, powertrain, and colour the buyers are selecting.