Planning to buy 2026 Tata Punch facelift? Check your powertrain options

Tata Punch in its latest avatar that was launched on January 13 has become more appealing, not only through the revamped design, but also thanks to the updated feature list and new powertrain options. No wonder, Tata Motors has left no stones unturned in making the Punch more appealing for the consumers by enhancing its value proposition, which comes priced from ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), with the list going up to ₹10.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch facelift and feeling confused about the variants and their powertrain combinations, here is a quick guide to help you understand and decide better.

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise powertrains

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise powertrain combinations Variant Engine & fuel Transmission Smart 1.2-litre NA petrol

1.2-litre petrol-CNG 5 MT Pure 1.2-litre NA petrol

1.2-litre petrol-CNG 5 MT Pure+ 1.2-litre NA petrol

1.2-litre petrol-CNG 5 MT / AMT Pure+ S 1.2-litre NA petrol

1.2-litre petrol-CNG 5 MT / AMT

5 MT Adventure 1.2-litre NA petrol

1.2-litre petrol-CNG

1.2-litre turbo-petrol 5 MT / AMT

5 MT / AMT

6 MT Adventure S 1.2-litre NA petrol

1.2-litre petrol-CNG 5 MT

5 MT / AMT Accomplished 1.2-litre NA petrol

1.2-litre petrol-CNG 5 MT / AMT

5 MT Accomplished+ S 1.2-litre NA petrol

1.2-litre petrol-CNG

1.2-litre turbo-petrol 5 MT / AMT

5 MT

6 MT

The carmaker has added a new engine to the Tata Punch facelift, which is already available in the SUV's bigger sibling Tata Nexon. This engine comes in form of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor. This engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. It churns out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of maximum torque. This new powertrain combination is available in the mid-level Adventure trim and top-end Accomplished+ S trim.

Besides this new engine and gearbox, another interesting addition to the Tata Punch is the CNG-AMT combination, which blends the best of both worlds. With this combination, the Tata Punch customers can avail the convenience of clutch-less driving and fuel efficiency of CNG. This combination is available with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The CNG-AMT combination is available with the Pure+, Adventure, Adventure S trims.

Apart from this, the rest of the powertrain combination remains unchanged. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is still there, available with transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit. There is a twin-cylinder CNG kit on offer as well, which works with this 1.2-litre engine. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine generates 86.5 bhp power and 115 Nm torque when running on petrol. When running on CNG, this engine pumps out 72 bhp power and 103 Nm torque.