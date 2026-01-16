Subscribe

Planning to buy 2026 Tata Punch facelift? This trim offers most value for money

The top-end Accomplished+ S trim of 2026 Tata Punch seems the best value for money variant. It is priced between 8.99 lakh and 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant offers great value for money with all the features and multiple powertrain combinations.

Mainak Das
Updated16 Jan 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Advertisement
If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the best value for money variant of the SUV.
If you are planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch facelift, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the best value for money variant of the SUV.
AI Quick Read

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift has been making quite some buzz in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The new Punch has arrived incorporating a plethora of changes at exterior, inside the cabin, as well as under the hood. The 2026 Tata Punch facelift was launched at a price range of 5.59 lakh and 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift SUV is available in eight different trim options: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ S, Adventure, Adventure S, Accomplished, and Accomplished+ S. The SUV is available across multiple powertrain options.

Advertisement

Tata Motors has introduced a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, as well as a new CNG-AMT combination. The Punch also retains the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with transmission options of a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT unit. Further, there is a twin-cylinder CNG kit available with the Punch.

Advertisement
2026 Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise price list
1.2L NA petrol + 5 MT1.2L NA petrol + 5 AMT1.2L NA petrol-CNG + 5 MT1.2L NA petrol-CNG + 5 AMT1.2L turbo-petrol + 6 MT
Smart 5.59 lakh- 6.69 lakh--
Pure 6.49 lakh- 7.49 lakh--
Pure+ 6.99 lakh 7.54 lakh 7.99 lakh 8.54 lakh-
Pure+ S 7.34 lakh 7.89 lakh 8.34 lakh--
Adventure 7.59 lakh 8.14 lakh 8.59 lakh 9.14 lakh 8.29 lakh
Adventure S 7.94 lakh- 8.94 lakh 9.49 lakh-
Accomplished 8.29 lakh 8.84 lakh 9.29 lakh--
Accomplished+ S 8.99 lakh 9.54 lakh-10.54 lakh9.79 lakh
*All prices, ex-showroom

If you are planning to buy the new 2026 Tata Punch facelift, and wondering which variant would offer you best value for money, here is a quick and comprehensive guide to help you decide.

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Which variant offers better value for money

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise features
ExteriorInteriorSafetyPrice (ex-showroom)
SmartLED headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels, incandescent bulbs for tail lamps, Black door handlesDual-spoke steering wheel, Black / grey dashboard, manual AC, keyless entry, drive modes, follow-me-home headlamps, front power window, keyless entryCentral locking, 6 airbags, TPMS, ESC, Hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seatbelts, reminders for all seats, front adjustable headrest 5.59 lakh - 6.69 lakh
Pure (Added over Smart)No additionGrey fabric upholstery, dual-spoke steering wheel with illuminated brand logo, day/night anti-glare IRVM, rear power windows, 15W Type-C front fast charger, electrically adjustable ORVM, rear AC vents, front centre armrest, fixed rear grab handles, 4 speakers, steering-mounted controlsRear defogger 6.49 lakh - 7.49 lakh
Pure+ (Added over Pure)Shark fin antenna, wheel cover, body-coloured door handlesDual-tone dark grey / light grey seats, cruise control, 65W Type-C USB front fast charger, 15W Type-C USB rear charger, height-adjustable driver seat, co-driver vanity mirror, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoReverse parking camera 6.99 lakh - 8.54 lakh
Pure+ S (Added over Pure+)Roof railsVoice assisted electric sunroof, co-driver collapsible grab handle, rear collapsible grab handlesAuto headlamps, rain sensing wipers 7.34 lakh - 8.34 lakh
Adventure (Added over Pure+ S)15-inch steel wheels with coversAuto AC, push-button start-stop, auto-fold ORVM, air purifierAuto headlamps, rear wiper and washer, 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, rear wiper and washer 7.59 lakh - 8.29 lakh
Adventure S (Added over Adventure)No additionNo additionNo addition 7.94 lakh - 9.49 lakh
Accomplished (Added over Adventure S)LED DRLs, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, spoilerBlack / white dashboard, black / grey seat upholstery, touchscreen panel for climate control, Silver finish on door handles, cooled glovebox, extended thigh support, ambient lighting, parcel tray, rear adjustable headrest, front seat back pockets, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-inch colour semi-digital clusterHill-descent control 8.29 lakh - 9.29 lakh
Accomplished+ S (Added over Accomplished)LED fog lamps with cornering function, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof railsLeather wrapped steering wheel, leather wrapped gear shifter, wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, single-pane electric sunroof, express cooling, one touch up-down for driver's window, auto-dimming IRVM, rear armrest, puddle lamp, paddle shifters (AMT only), 7.0-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, 4 tweetersNo addition 8.99 lakh - 10.54 lakh

For the new 2026 Tata Punch facelift, the top-end Accomplished+ S trim seems the best value for money variant. It is priced between 8.99 lakh and 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant is not only available with all the bells and whistles, but it also offers great value for money with multiple powertrain combinations.

If you are looking for 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with five-speed manual gearbox, it is priced at 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while opting for an AMT unit takes the price up to 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

If you are seeking the convenience of clutch-less driving and fuel efficiency of CNG, then the SUV comes priced at 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the top-end price of the SUV. However, if you are seeking more power and punchy performance from the SUV, go for the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with six-speed manual gearbox, which comes priced at 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsPlanning to buy 2026 Tata Punch facelift? This trim offers most value for money
Read Next Story