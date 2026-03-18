Planning to buy a Ducati Monster? Here's your complete monthly EMI calculation

Ducati Monster is one of the most popular offerings from the Italian bike manufacturer in India. The quintessential naked motorcycle is a design icon that stripped away the fairings of a sportbike to expose its engine and frame. First launched in 1993, the Ducati Monster has evolved into several modern variants that balance aggressive performance with urban agility.

In India, the Ducati Monster is sold alongside its siblings, and it is one of the most affordable models from the brand as well. Adding value to it, the premium electronics, high-end power-packed powertrain. With the rapidly evolving consumer preference, where the buyers, especially young riders, have been increasingly focusing on premium and punchy high-performance motorcycles, the Ducati Monster has been finding a strong footprint in India, along with its other siblings such as Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4, etc.

If you have been planning to buy the Ducati Monster and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation to aid your purchase process.

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Ducati Monster: How much EMI to pay every month?

Ducati Monster: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 13.84 lakh ₹ 13.84 lakh 9.5% 24 months ₹ 63,546 ₹ 141,096 36 months ₹ 44,334 ₹ 212,010 48 months ₹ 34,770 ₹ 284,980 60 months ₹ 29,067 ₹ 359,995

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Ducati Monster, we have considered the loan as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the bike, which is ₹13.84 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenure considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

The monthly EMI payable for 24 months, as per our calculation, is ₹63,546. If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹44,334. In the case of 48 months and 60 months repayment tenures, the monthly EMI will be ₹34,770 and ₹29,067, respectively. However, the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

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About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.