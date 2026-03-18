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Planning to buy a Ducati Monster? Here's your complete monthly EMI calculation

If you have been planning to buy the Ducati Monster and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation to aid your purchase process.

Mainak Das
Updated18 Mar 2026, 01:28 PM IST
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Ducati Monster has been finding a strong footprint in India, along with its other siblings such as Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4, etc.
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Ducati Monster has been finding a strong footprint in India, along with its other siblings such as Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4, etc.
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Ducati Monster is one of the most popular offerings from the Italian bike manufacturer in India. The quintessential naked motorcycle is a design icon that stripped away the fairings of a sportbike to expose its engine and frame. First launched in 1993, the Ducati Monster has evolved into several modern variants that balance aggressive performance with urban agility.

In India, the Ducati Monster is sold alongside its siblings, and it is one of the most affordable models from the brand as well. Adding value to it, the premium electronics, high-end power-packed powertrain. With the rapidly evolving consumer preference, where the buyers, especially young riders, have been increasingly focusing on premium and punchy high-performance motorcycles, the Ducati Monster has been finding a strong footprint in India, along with its other siblings such as Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4, etc.

If you have been planning to buy the Ducati Monster and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation to aid your purchase process.

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Ducati Monster: How much EMI to pay every month?

Ducati Monster: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
13.84 lakh 13.84 lakh9.5%24 months 63,546 141,096
36 months 44,334 212,010
48 months 34,770 284,980
60 months 29,067 359,995

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Ducati Monster, we have considered the loan as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the bike, which is 13.84 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenure considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

The monthly EMI payable for 24 months, as per our calculation, is 63,546. If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 44,334. In the case of 48 months and 60 months repayment tenures, the monthly EMI will be 34,770 and 29,067, respectively. However, the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

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About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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