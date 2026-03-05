Planning to buy a KTM 390 Adventure? Monthly EMI calculation explained

KTM 390 Adventure, the entry-level adventure tourer motorcycle of the Austrian two-wheeler giant, is one of the most favourite models in the segment, especially among the young generation buyers in India. The KTM 390 Adventure shares the underpinning and a host of critical components with the KTM 390 Duke. The 390 Adventure family in the Indian market comprises three models: 390 Adventure, 390 Adventure R, and 390 Adventure X.

The reason behind the popularity of the KTM 390 Adventure is the value for money it offers. The bike comes with a plethora of top-notch electronics, which include cornering ABS, traction control, multiple ride modes, etc. Also, it uses a host of premium hardware, including the WP Apex suspension. The 399 cc engine is known for offering punchy performance, enabling it with great touring capability. In a nutshell, the KTM 390 Adventure comes as a versatile ADV that is known for being equally capable of city commuting and adventure riding.

If you have been planning to buy the KTM 390 Adventure and are wondering about the possible EMI you need to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

KTM 390 Adventure: How much monthly EMI do you have to pay?

KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 396,744 ₹ 396,744 8.5% 12 months ₹ 34,604 ₹ 18.503 24 months ₹ 18,034 ₹ 36,078 36 months ₹ 12,524 ₹ 54,128 9.5% 12 months ₹ 34,788 ₹ 20,711 24 months ₹ 18,216 ₹ 40,447 36 months ₹ 12,709 ₹ 60,776

For this monthly EMI calculation, the rates of interest considered are 8.5% and 9.5%, while the loan amount has been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom price of the KTM 390 Adventure, which is ₹396,744. The repayment tenures for the loan have been considered as 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

As per our calculation, based on the considered parameters, in the case of 8.5% rate of interest, the monthly EMI would range between ₹34,604 and ₹12,524, depending on the repayment tenure. On the other hand, in the case of 9.5% rate of interest, the monthly EMI would range between 34,788 and ₹12,709, depending on the repayment tenures. However, the buyers must note that the monthly EMi amount may vary depending on the loan they are taking, the rate of interest, and the selected repayment tenure.

