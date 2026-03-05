Subscribe

Planning to buy a KTM 390 Adventure? Monthly EMI calculation explained

KTM 390 Adventure is an entry-level adventure tourer that comes as one of the favourites of young generation adventure riders in India.

Mainak Das
Updated5 Mar 2026, 08:14 AM IST
KTM 390 Adventure is an entry-level adventure tourer that comes as one of the favourites of young generation adventure riders in India.
KTM 390 Adventure is an entry-level adventure tourer that comes as one of the favourites of young generation adventure riders in India.
AI Quick Read

KTM 390 Adventure, the entry-level adventure tourer motorcycle of the Austrian two-wheeler giant, is one of the most favourite models in the segment, especially among the young generation buyers in India. The KTM 390 Adventure shares the underpinning and a host of critical components with the KTM 390 Duke. The 390 Adventure family in the Indian market comprises three models: 390 Adventure, 390 Adventure R, and 390 Adventure X.

The reason behind the popularity of the KTM 390 Adventure is the value for money it offers. The bike comes with a plethora of top-notch electronics, which include cornering ABS, traction control, multiple ride modes, etc. Also, it uses a host of premium hardware, including the WP Apex suspension. The 399 cc engine is known for offering punchy performance, enabling it with great touring capability. In a nutshell, the KTM 390 Adventure comes as a versatile ADV that is known for being equally capable of city commuting and adventure riding.

If you have been planning to buy the KTM 390 Adventure and are wondering about the possible EMI you need to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

KTM 390 Adventure: How much monthly EMI do you have to pay?

KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
396,744 396,7448.5%12 months 34,604 18.503
24 months 18,034 36,078
36 months 12,524 54,128
9.5%12 months 34,788 20,711
24 months 18,216 40,447
36 months 12,709 60,776

For this monthly EMI calculation, the rates of interest considered are 8.5% and 9.5%, while the loan amount has been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom price of the KTM 390 Adventure, which is 396,744. The repayment tenures for the loan have been considered as 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

As per our calculation, based on the considered parameters, in the case of 8.5% rate of interest, the monthly EMI would range between 34,604 and 12,524, depending on the repayment tenure. On the other hand, in the case of 9.5% rate of interest, the monthly EMI would range between 34,788 and 12,709, depending on the repayment tenures. However, the buyers must note that the monthly EMi amount may vary depending on the loan they are taking, the rate of interest, and the selected repayment tenure.

