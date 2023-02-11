Planning to buy a Mahindra Scorpio Classic? You may have to wait for six months

If you are planning to purchase the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, then here’s a news that you may not like. The SUV has a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks, says a report by Carwale.

Mahindra unveiled the Scorpio Classic SUV in India in August last year. Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two trims – S and S11. The auto maker recently announced a price increase of the SUV by up to ₹65,000.

After the price rise, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic S1 costs ₹12.64, while the S11 model carries a price tag of ₹16.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the SUV is a 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra Scorpio Classic is claimed to produce 132 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. The engine is claimed to be 55kg lighter than previous models.

The SUV comes with a restyled front bumper, new LED DRLs and Mahindra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo. It is offered in three seating layouts – two 7-seaters and one 9-seater.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. The display is touch-enabled and is now based on Android. The dashboard and centre-console get a wooden-style design, while the steering wheel has a leatherette finish. One can see the ‘twin-peaks’ logo on the steering wheel. Interestingly, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the company’s third SUV to come with the new emblem.

The all-new SUV is equipped with a fully-automatic climate control system. It features a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige. Other in-car features include front and rear armrest, a sunglass holder, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and projector headlamps.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a revamped front grille-mesh with six vertical slates. It comes with a redesigned bumper with front DRLs that are placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. On the rear, the SUV features dual LED tail lights.