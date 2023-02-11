Planning to buy a Mahindra Scorpio Classic? You may have to wait for six months
- Mahindra unveiled the Scorpio Classic SUV in India in August last year. Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two trims – S and S11.
If you are planning to purchase the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, then here’s a news that you may not like. The SUV has a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks, says a report by Carwale.
