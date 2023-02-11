Planning to buy a Mahindra Scorpio Classic? You may have to wait for six months

Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. The display is touch-enabled and is now based on Android. The dashboard and centre-console get a wooden-style design, while the steering wheel has a leatherette finish. One can see the ‘twin-peaks’ logo on the steering wheel. Interestingly, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the company’s third SUV to come with the new emblem.