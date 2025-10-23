Planning to buy a Mahindra Thar? Here’s the variant-wise price list and how much EMI you need to pay

Accept it or not, you can't ignore the Mahindra Thar. The three-door lifestyle off-roader that has been known for its iconic Jeep-influenced rugged design, powerful engines and go anywhere capability. Despite the launch of the more practical and spacious Mahindra Thar Roxx, the three-door Mahindra Thar's popularity remains intact. Mahindra recently updated the SUV with a revamped grille, dual-tone bumper, rear washer and wiper. Inside the cabin, the Thar facelift comes with a black dashboard, updated steering wheel, rear AC vents, one-touch power window buttons, sliding armrest, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, A-pillar entry assist handle, internally operated fuel lid, etc. However, mechanically, the Thar facelift continues with the same powertrains as the pre-facelift version.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra Thar this year and are wondering what the monthly EMI amount would be, here is a comprehensive guide for you.

2025 Mahindra Thar: More affordable than before

2025 Mahindra Thar variant-wise pricing 2025 Mahindra Thar variants Price (ex-showroom) AXT RWD MT (Diesel) ₹ 9.99 lakh LXT RWD MT (Diesel) ₹ 12.19 lakh LXT RWD AT (Petrol) ₹ 13.99 lakh LXT 4WD MT (Petrol) ₹ 14.69 lakh LXT 4WD MT (Diesel) ₹ 15.49 lakh LXT 4WD AT (Petrol) ₹ 16.25 lakh LXT 4WD AT (Diesel) ₹ 16.99 lakh

The 2025 Mahindra Thar is priced between ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The updated iteration of the SUV comes more affordable compared to the pre-facelift version of the Mahindra Thar, which was priced between ₹10.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹16.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Mahindra Thar: What could be your monthly EMI?

Mahindra AXT RWD MT (Diesel) monthly EMI (Approx) Rates of interest Repayment tenure Monthly EMI amount Total interest payable 8% 3 years ₹ 35,596 ₹ 145,523 8% 5 years ₹ 23,033 ₹ 246,024 8.5% 3 years ₹ 35,859 ₹ 154,977 8.5% 5 years ₹ 23,305 ₹ 262,391 9% 3 years ₹ 36,122 ₹ 164,472 9% 5 years ₹ 23,580 ₹ 278,873 9.5% 3 years ₹ 36,387 ₹ 174,009 9.5% 5 years ₹ 23,857 ₹ 295,469 10% 3 years ₹ 36,653 ₹ 183,588 10% 5 years ₹ 24,135 ₹ 312,180

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra Thar with a car loan and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here are a few guidelines to help you understand. We calculated the monthly EMI amount with 100% car finance, considering multiple rates of interest and multiple loan repayment tenures for both the base variant and the top variant of the Mahindra Thar SUV.

Mahindra Thar LXT RWD AT (Petrol) monthly EMI (Approx) Rate of interest Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest payable 8% 3 years ₹ 41,867 ₹ 171,162 8% 5 years ₹ 27,091 ₹ 289,369 8.5% 3 years ₹ 42,176 ₹ 182,281 8.5% 5 years ₹ 27,411 ₹ 308,619 9% 3 years ₹ 42,486 ₹ 193,449 9% 5 years ₹ 27,734 ₹ 328,005 9.5% 3 years ₹ 42,798 ₹ 204,666 9.5% 5 years ₹ 28,060 ₹ 347,525 10% 3 years ₹ 43,111 ₹ 215,933 10% 5 years ₹ 28,387 ₹ 367,180

We calculated the EMI amounts considering 100% finance on the on-road price of the Mahindra Thar in New Delhi.

2025 Mahindra Thar: Minor but meaningful updates

Exterior Interior Updated front grille Black dashboard Dual-tone bumper Updated steering wheel Rear washer and wiper Rear AC vents One-touch power window buttons New console with sliding armrest 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system A-pillar entry assist handle Internally operated fuel lid