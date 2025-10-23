Planning to buy a Mahindra Thar? Here’s the variant-wise price list and how much EMI you need to pay

Mahindra Thar is available in both petrol and diesel engine choices and comes priced between 9.99 lakh and 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift is available in two broad trims, AXT and LXT.
Accept it or not, you can't ignore the Mahindra Thar. The three-door lifestyle off-roader that has been known for its iconic Jeep-influenced rugged design, powerful engines and go anywhere capability. Despite the launch of the more practical and spacious Mahindra Thar Roxx, the three-door Mahindra Thar's popularity remains intact. Mahindra recently updated the SUV with a revamped grille, dual-tone bumper, rear washer and wiper. Inside the cabin, the Thar facelift comes with a black dashboard, updated steering wheel, rear AC vents, one-touch power window buttons, sliding armrest, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, A-pillar entry assist handle, internally operated fuel lid, etc. However, mechanically, the Thar facelift continues with the same powertrains as the pre-facelift version.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra Thar this year and are wondering what the monthly EMI amount would be, here is a comprehensive guide for you.

2025 Mahindra Thar: More affordable than before

2025 Mahindra Thar variant-wise pricing
2025 Mahindra Thar variantsPrice (ex-showroom)
AXT RWD MT (Diesel) 9.99 lakh
LXT RWD MT (Diesel) 12.19 lakh
LXT RWD AT (Petrol) 13.99 lakh
LXT 4WD MT (Petrol) 14.69 lakh
LXT 4WD MT (Diesel) 15.49 lakh
LXT 4WD AT (Petrol) 16.25 lakh
LXT 4WD AT (Diesel) 16.99 lakh

The 2025 Mahindra Thar is priced between 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The updated iteration of the SUV comes more affordable compared to the pre-facelift version of the Mahindra Thar, which was priced between 10.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and 16.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Mahindra Thar: What could be your monthly EMI?

Mahindra AXT RWD MT (Diesel) monthly EMI (Approx)
Rates of interestRepayment tenureMonthly EMI amountTotal interest payable
8%3 years 35,596 145,523
8%5 years 23,033 246,024
8.5%3 years 35,859 154,977
8.5%5 years 23,305 262,391
9%3 years 36,122 164,472
9%5 years 23,580 278,873
9.5%3 years 36,387 174,009
9.5%5 years 23,857 295,469
10%3 years 36,653 183,588
10%5 years 24,135 312,180

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra Thar with a car loan and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here are a few guidelines to help you understand. We calculated the monthly EMI amount with 100% car finance, considering multiple rates of interest and multiple loan repayment tenures for both the base variant and the top variant of the Mahindra Thar SUV.

Mahindra Thar LXT RWD AT (Petrol) monthly EMI (Approx)
Rate of interestRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest payable
8%3 years 41,867 171,162
8%5 years 27,091 289,369
8.5%3 years 42,176 182,281
8.5%5 years 27,411 308,619
9%3 years 42,486 193,449
9%5 years 27,734 328,005
9.5%3 years 42,798 204,666
9.5%5 years 28,060 347,525
10%3 years 43,111 215,933
10%5 years 28,387 367,180

We calculated the EMI amounts considering 100% finance on the on-road price of the Mahindra Thar in New Delhi.

2025 Mahindra Thar: Minor but meaningful updates

ExteriorInterior
Updated front grilleBlack dashboard
Dual-tone bumperUpdated steering wheel
Rear washer and wiperRear AC vents
One-touch power window buttons
New console with sliding armrest
26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system
A-pillar entry assist handle
Internally operated fuel lid

The 2025 Mahindra Thar has received a host of updates across the exterior and inside the cabin. The updates are minor but meaningful, giving the three-door lifestyle off-roader a fresh vibe. On the exterior, the updated Thar gets a revamped front grille, dual-tone bumper, rear washer and wiper. Inside the cabin, it has received a black dashboard, updated steering wheel, rear AC vents, one-touch power window buttons, sliding armrest, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, A-pillar entry assist handle, internally operated fuel lid. On the powertrain front, it continues with the same powertrains as the pre-facelift version.

