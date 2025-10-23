Planning to buy a Mahindra Thar? Here’s the variant-wise price list and how much EMI you need to pay

Accept it or not, you can't ignore the Mahindra Thar. The three-door lifestyle off-roader that has been known for its iconic Jeep-influenced rugged design, powerful engines and go anywhere capability. Despite the launch of the more practical and spacious Mahindra Thar Roxx, the three-door Mahindra Thar's popularity remains intact. Mahindra recently updated the SUV with a revamped grille, dual-tone bumper, rear washer and wiper. Inside the cabin, the Thar facelift comes with a black dashboard, updated steering wheel, rear AC vents, one-touch power window buttons, sliding armrest, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, A-pillar entry assist handle, internally operated fuel lid, etc. However, mechanically, the Thar facelift continues with the same powertrains as the pre-facelift version.
|2025 Mahindra Thar variant-wise pricing
|2025 Mahindra Thar variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|AXT RWD MT (Diesel)
|₹9.99 lakh
|LXT RWD MT (Diesel)
|₹12.19 lakh
|LXT RWD AT (Petrol)
|₹13.99 lakh
|LXT 4WD MT (Petrol)
|₹14.69 lakh
|LXT 4WD MT (Diesel)
|₹15.49 lakh
|LXT 4WD AT (Petrol)
|₹16.25 lakh
|LXT 4WD AT (Diesel)
|₹16.99 lakh
The 2025 Mahindra Thar is priced between ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The updated iteration of the SUV comes more affordable compared to the pre-facelift version of the Mahindra Thar, which was priced between ₹10.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹16.61 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Mahindra AXT RWD MT (Diesel) monthly EMI (Approx)
|Rates of interest
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI amount
|Total interest payable
|8%
|3 years
|₹35,596
|₹145,523
|8%
|5 years
|₹23,033
|₹246,024
|8.5%
|3 years
|₹35,859
|₹154,977
|8.5%
|5 years
|₹23,305
|₹262,391
|9%
|3 years
|₹36,122
|₹164,472
|9%
|5 years
|₹23,580
|₹278,873
|9.5%
|3 years
|₹36,387
|₹174,009
|9.5%
|5 years
|₹23,857
|₹295,469
|10%
|3 years
|₹36,653
|₹183,588
|10%
|5 years
|₹24,135
|₹312,180
If you are planning to buy the Mahindra Thar with a car loan and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here are a few guidelines to help you understand. We calculated the monthly EMI amount with 100% car finance, considering multiple rates of interest and multiple loan repayment tenures for both the base variant and the top variant of the Mahindra Thar SUV.
|Mahindra Thar LXT RWD AT (Petrol) monthly EMI (Approx)
|Rate of interest
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest payable
|8%
|3 years
|₹41,867
|₹171,162
|8%
|5 years
|₹27,091
|₹289,369
|8.5%
|3 years
|₹42,176
|₹182,281
|8.5%
|5 years
|₹27,411
|₹308,619
|9%
|3 years
|₹42,486
|₹193,449
|9%
|5 years
|₹27,734
|₹328,005
|9.5%
|3 years
|₹42,798
|₹204,666
|9.5%
|5 years
|₹28,060
|₹347,525
|10%
|3 years
|₹43,111
|₹215,933
|10%
|5 years
|₹28,387
|₹367,180
We calculated the EMI amounts considering 100% finance on the on-road price of the Mahindra Thar in New Delhi.
|Exterior
|Interior
|Updated front grille
|Black dashboard
|Dual-tone bumper
|Updated steering wheel
|Rear washer and wiper
|Rear AC vents
|One-touch power window buttons
|New console with sliding armrest
|26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system
|A-pillar entry assist handle
|Internally operated fuel lid
The 2025 Mahindra Thar has received a host of updates across the exterior and inside the cabin. The updates are minor but meaningful, giving the three-door lifestyle off-roader a fresh vibe. On the exterior, the updated Thar gets a revamped front grille, dual-tone bumper, rear washer and wiper. Inside the cabin, it has received a black dashboard, updated steering wheel, rear AC vents, one-touch power window buttons, sliding armrest, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, A-pillar entry assist handle, internally operated fuel lid. On the powertrain front, it continues with the same powertrains as the pre-facelift version.
