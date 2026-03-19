Planning to buy a Mahindra XUV 3XO? Genuine accessories buyers can explore

Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market since its launch. It was launched as a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV 300. The Mahindra XUV 3XO dons the automaker's latest design language, which gives it a sharp and sculpted look, as well as a premium vibe. It competes with touch rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among others.
While the Mahindra XUV 3XO is already quite appealing in its stock form, with its overall design, the SUV can be kitted up with a plethora of genuine accessories that Mahindra offers. These genuine accessories for the XUV 3XO can be purchased from the automaker's website as well as from the authorised dealerships.
If you have been planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO or already own one, and are exploring the genuine accessories to kit up the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list.
Mahindra offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the XUV 3XO. These accessories can be divided into three major segments, which are exterior, interior and protection. The carmaker also offers a host of accessory packs, which are: Dazzling chrome pack, Elevated executive pack, Thrilling sports pack, and All-star versatile pack.