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Planning to buy a Mahindra XUV 3XO? Genuine accessories buyers can explore

If you are buying a Mahindra XUV 3XO or already own one, and exploring genuine accessories for the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive list.

Mainak Das
Updated19 Mar 2026, 10:33 AM IST
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If you are buying a Mahindra XUV 3XO or already own one, and exploring genuine accessories for the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive list.
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If you are buying a Mahindra XUV 3XO or already own one, and exploring genuine accessories for the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive list.
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Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market since its launch. It was launched as a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV 300. The Mahindra XUV 3XO dons the automaker's latest design language, which gives it a sharp and sculpted look, as well as a premium vibe. It competes with touch rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among others.

While the Mahindra XUV 3XO is already quite appealing in its stock form, with its overall design, the SUV can be kitted up with a plethora of genuine accessories that Mahindra offers. These genuine accessories for the XUV 3XO can be purchased from the automaker's website as well as from the authorised dealerships.

If you have been planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO or already own one, and are exploring the genuine accessories to kit up the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO: Genuine accessories owners can buy

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Genuine accessories to buy
ExteriorInteriorProtection
Chrome door cladding setSeat cover - IvorySilver body cover
Back door chrome appliqueSeat cover - BlackSporty body cover
Body side mouldingSeat cover – Black with Red insertPremium body cover
Wheel arch chrome appliqueRear parcel trayRear view camera
Window beading setSteering wheel coverFront mud guard
Door visor with chrome insertInterior kit (Desat Silver)Rear mud guard
Front lower grille appliqueInterior kit (Red)
Head lamp chrome appliqueMagnetic sunshade
Chrome door handle coverSS scuff plate
Bumper corner protectorAluminium scuff plate
ORVM chrome appliqueIlluminated scuff plate
Front bumper add-onIlluminated scuff plate – Red
Front bumper skid plate add-on7D floor mats
Rear bumper add-onDesigner floor mats
Rear bumper add-on3D floor mats
Roof rail setCarpet mats
Side skid plate add-onPrinted carpet mats
Spoiler3D boot mat
Diamond cut alloy wheel (17 inch)Pedal cover
Diamond cut alloy wheel (16 inch)Illuminated scuff plate
Wheel cover (16 inch)
LED fog lamp
Tail gate LED light
Chrome door handle applique
Chrome rain visor
Chrome waist line applique
Wheel arch chrome applique
Front upper chrome grill applique
Tail gate chrome applique
Chrome door cladding applique
Front bumper skid plate add on and chrome applique
Chrome rain visor and waist line applique
Wheel arch applique
Chrome rear boot applique

Mahindra offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the XUV 3XO. These accessories can be divided into three major segments, which are exterior, interior and protection. The carmaker also offers a host of accessory packs, which are: Dazzling chrome pack, Elevated executive pack, Thrilling sports pack, and All-star versatile pack.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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