Planning to buy a Mahindra XUV 3XO? Genuine accessories buyers can explore

Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market since its launch. It was launched as a rebadged and revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV 300. The Mahindra XUV 3XO dons the automaker's latest design language, which gives it a sharp and sculpted look, as well as a premium vibe. It competes with touch rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among others.

While the Mahindra XUV 3XO is already quite appealing in its stock form, with its overall design, the SUV can be kitted up with a plethora of genuine accessories that Mahindra offers. These genuine accessories for the XUV 3XO can be purchased from the automaker's website as well as from the authorised dealerships.

If you have been planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO or already own one, and are exploring the genuine accessories to kit up the SUV, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list.

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Mahindra XUV 3XO: Genuine accessories owners can buy

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Genuine accessories to buy Exterior Interior Protection Chrome door cladding set Seat cover - Ivory Silver body cover Back door chrome applique Seat cover - Black Sporty body cover Body side moulding Seat cover – Black with Red insert Premium body cover Wheel arch chrome applique Rear parcel tray Rear view camera Window beading set Steering wheel cover Front mud guard Door visor with chrome insert Interior kit (Desat Silver) Rear mud guard Front lower grille applique Interior kit (Red) Head lamp chrome applique Magnetic sunshade Chrome door handle cover SS scuff plate Bumper corner protector Aluminium scuff plate ORVM chrome applique Illuminated scuff plate Front bumper add-on Illuminated scuff plate – Red Front bumper skid plate add-on 7D floor mats Rear bumper add-on Designer floor mats Rear bumper add-on 3D floor mats Roof rail set Carpet mats Side skid plate add-on Printed carpet mats Spoiler 3D boot mat Diamond cut alloy wheel (17 inch) Pedal cover Diamond cut alloy wheel (16 inch) Illuminated scuff plate Wheel cover (16 inch) LED fog lamp Tail gate LED light Chrome door handle applique Chrome rain visor Chrome waist line applique Wheel arch chrome applique Front upper chrome grill applique Tail gate chrome applique Chrome door cladding applique Front bumper skid plate add on and chrome applique Chrome rain visor and waist line applique Wheel arch applique Chrome rear boot applique

Mahindra offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the XUV 3XO. These accessories can be divided into three major segments, which are exterior, interior and protection. The carmaker also offers a host of accessory packs, which are: Dazzling chrome pack, Elevated executive pack, Thrilling sports pack, and All-star versatile pack.