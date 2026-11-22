Maruti Suzuki India has raised prices of select vehicle models by an estimated volume-weighted average of 0.31 per cent, effective November 22, citing sustained cost pressure.

The automaker said it has been making efforts to reduce costs but has decided to pass on a portion of the increased expenses to customers while minimising the overall impact.

"... in view of the sustained cost pressures, the Company has decided to increase prices of select models, effective 22nd November 2026. The estimated volume weighted average price increase is around 0.31%. Despite sustained cost – reduction efforts, prevailing cost pressures necessitate passing on a portion of the increase to the market, while minimizing the impact on customers," Maruti Suzuki India said in an exchange filing.

Fourth price revision in FY27 The latest price revision follows three rounds of hikes in the first half of financial year 2027, which cumulatively amounted to a little over 1 per cent, PTI reported.

The price increase comes amid mounting pressure on the automaker's profitability due to higher input costs, partly arising from the West Asia conflict.

The company reportedly undertook various cost-control measures, including moderating marketing expenditure, to mitigate the impact of rising expenses. During its second-quarter investor call, the management indicated that calibrated pricing actions would be taken in the second half of the financial year.

Maruti Suzuki is targeting double-digit volume growth in the second half of FY27 despite a high base in the year-earlier period. The company expects growth to be supported by strong festive demand, a robust order backlog and optimised dealer inventory.

Domestic dispatches rose 31.6 per cent to 11.46 lakh vehicles during April-September. The automaker said the growth was partly driven by a low base in the corresponding period last year, particularly in August and September.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 26.36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,466.1 crore in the second quarter, despite a sharp rise in revenue driven by record quarterly vehicle sales volumes.

Its operating EBITDA margin declined to 9.4 per cent during the quarter from 12.7 per cent in the year-ago period, as higher input costs offset the gains from increased volumes and selling prices.

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