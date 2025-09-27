Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki Swift this festive season? The hatchback becomes up to ₹85,000 cheaper

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the bestselling cars of all time in India. In fact, the compact hatchback's popularity can be comparable with another iconic hatchback in India, the first common man's car in the country, the Maruti 800. The car manufacturer recently slashed the pricing of the Swift by up to ₹85,000 in order to pass on the GST benefits to the customers. With this, the hatch has become more affordable, and this price cut, along with the festive benefits and offers, is expected to boost Maruti Suzuki Swift's sales performance during this festive season.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut LXi ₹ 6.49 lakh ₹ 5.79 lakh ₹ 70,000 VXi ₹ 7.30 lakh ₹ 6.59 lakh ₹ 71,000 VXi (O) ₹ 7.57 lakh ₹ 6.85 lakh ₹ 72,000 VXi AMT ₹ 7.80 lakh ₹ 7.04 lakh ₹ 76,000 VXi (O) AMT ₹ 8.07 lakh ₹ 7.30 lakh ₹ 77,000 VXi CNG ₹ 8.20 lakh ₹ 7.45 lakh ₹ 75,000 ZXi ₹ 8.30 lakh ₹ 7.53 lakh ₹ 77,000 VXi (O) CNG ₹ 8.47 lakh ₹ 7.71 lakh ₹ 76,000 ZXi AMT ₹ 8.80 lakh ₹ 7.98 lakh ₹ 82,000 ZXi Plus ₹ 9 lakh ₹ 8.20 lakh ₹ 80,000 ZXi CNG ₹ 9.20 lakh ₹ 8.39 lakh ₹ 81,000 ZXi Plus AMT ₹ 9.50 lakh ₹ 8.65 lakh ₹ 85,000

Interestingly, while other Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks like Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, and S-Presso received their highest spectrum of GST price cut in the base variants, the Swift has received its highest price cut in the top trims like ZXi and ZXi Plus, amounting to ₹85,000. With this GST price cut, all the variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, including the CNG versions, have now become affordable by more than ₹70,000.

The price cuts are on the ex-showroom pricing of the Swift. While the GST 2.0 regime has reduced the pricing of the Swift, the state registration fees, local taxes, insurance, and optional accessories costs still affect the on-road price of the hatchback. If you are planning to buy this car this festive season, check with multiple dealers for the company offers and dealership discounts before making a deal. At some dealerships, you can rake in benefits ranging up to ₹1.40 lakh.