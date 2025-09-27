Subscribe

Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki Swift this festive season? The hatchback becomes up to ₹85,000 cheaper

Mainak Das
Updated27 Sep 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Swift's ZXi and ZXi Plus trims have received the largest amount of price cut.

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the bestselling cars of all time in India. In fact, the compact hatchback's popularity can be comparable with another iconic hatchback in India, the first common man's car in the country, the Maruti 800. The car manufacturer recently slashed the pricing of the Swift by up to 85,000 in order to pass on the GST benefits to the customers. With this, the hatch has become more affordable, and this price cut, along with the festive benefits and offers, is expected to boost Maruti Suzuki Swift's sales performance during this festive season.

VariantPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
LXi 6.49 lakh 5.79 lakh 70,000
VXi 7.30 lakh 6.59 lakh 71,000
VXi (O) 7.57 lakh 6.85 lakh 72,000
VXi AMT 7.80 lakh 7.04 lakh 76,000
VXi (O) AMT 8.07 lakh 7.30 lakh 77,000
VXi CNG 8.20 lakh 7.45 lakh 75,000
ZXi 8.30 lakh 7.53 lakh 77,000
VXi (O) CNG 8.47 lakh 7.71 lakh 76,000
ZXi AMT 8.80 lakh 7.98 lakh 82,000
ZXi Plus 9 lakh 8.20 lakh 80,000
ZXi CNG 9.20 lakh 8.39 lakh 81,000
ZXi Plus AMT 9.50 lakh 8.65 lakh 85,000

Interestingly, while other Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks like Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, and S-Presso received their highest spectrum of GST price cut in the base variants, the Swift has received its highest price cut in the top trims like ZXi and ZXi Plus, amounting to 85,000. With this GST price cut, all the variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, including the CNG versions, have now become affordable by more than 70,000.

The price cuts are on the ex-showroom pricing of the Swift. While the GST 2.0 regime has reduced the pricing of the Swift, the state registration fees, local taxes, insurance, and optional accessories costs still affect the on-road price of the hatchback. If you are planning to buy this car this festive season, check with multiple dealers for the company offers and dealership discounts before making a deal. At some dealerships, you can rake in benefits ranging up to 1.40 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Currently in its fourth-gen avatar with a host of changes

Currently, in its fourth-generation avatar, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has received a host of updates on design, features and mechanical front. Launched in India in May last year, the current generation Swift's biggest change is the powertrain. The previous 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine was replaced by a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, which claims to be more efficient. In the global market, the Swift uses a Z12E petrol motor with a 12V hybrid system, but the Indian market didn't receive the hybrid setup.

 
 
