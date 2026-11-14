Planning to buy a new Maruti Suzuki car? Here’s a list of top five highest-selling cars in October | Details

Are you planning to buy a new car and considering a Maruti Suzuki model? If so, you may want to take a look at which cars are the top-selling models in the market. From hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs, several Maruti Suzuki models continue to witness strong demand, with at least six models recording sales of over 20,000 units in a single month.

Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever monthly sales volume According to a statement from the company, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 2,76,120 units in October 2026, marking its highest-ever monthly sales volume. Domestic sales also reached an all-time high of 2,16,789 units. Sales to other OEMs stood at 9,459 units, while exports were at 49,872 units. Of the 2,76,120 units, total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 2,12,384. This included passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans.

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The Mini, Compact and Mid-Size passenger car segment, comprising Alto, Baleno, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Ignis, S-Presso, Swift and WagonR, recorded sales of 1,00,877 units.

The utility vehicle segment, which includes Brezza, Ertiga, Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6, registered sales of 97,787 units.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki's van segment, comprising the Eeco, recorded sales of 13,720 units.

The latest sales performance also points to sustained interest in its passenger vehicle range. Maruti Suzuki registered a 20.46% year-on-year increase in October 2026. In October 2025, the company recorded sales of 1,76,318 units.

Top five Maruti Suzuki models in terms of sales Here's a look at the top five Maruti Suzuki models in terms of sales, which you can consider before deciding which one to buy:

1. WagonR: Taking the top spot on the chart is the WagonR. The company sold 23,747 units of the car in October 2026, compared with 18,970 in the same month last year, registering a 25.18% growth. It also logged a 26.08% jump from the 18,835 units sold in September. According to a RushLane report, WagonR sales accounted for 11.8% of the company's October sales and finished 1,311 units ahead of the Brezza.

2. Brezza: The SUV took second place and sold 22,436 units, marking a jump of 85.85% year-on-year and 43.04% month-on-month. In October last year, the company sold only 12,072 units of the SUV.

3. Baleno: Baleno ranked third, with 20,919 units sold in October, compared with 16,873 units in the same month last year. Although sales increased 23.98% compared with the same month last year, they declined 17.62% from September's 25,392 units. It was the only Maruti Suzuki model to register a month-on-month drop in sales.

4. Dzire: Dzire finished fourth and sold 20,649 units, marking a 0.68% decline year-on-year. However, car sales were up 16.31% compared with September 2026.

5. Ertiga: Ertiga, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), finished fifth on the list and sold eight units fewer than Dzire in October. It sold 20,641 units, registering marginal growth of 2.76% year-on-year. In October 2025, a total of 20,087 units were sold. However, its month-on-month growth from September was 22.06%.