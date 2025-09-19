Planning to buy a Royal Enfield? Customers can now buy online from Flipkart — Here's what you need to know

India's popular two-wheeler automaker Royal Enfield's parent company, Eicher Motors, announced on Friday, 19 September 2025, that the company has entered into a partnership with e-commerce giant Flipkart, enabling its customers to purchase a bike online, according to an exchange filing.

Royal Enfield (RE), in its recent filing, disclosed that customers who want to buy the company's 350cc bikes will be able to do so online through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

When can you purchase RE bikes online? Customers will be able to purchase their Royal Enfield motorcycles via Flipkart starting from 22 September 2025. However, this facility is currently only available in five cities in India — Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

“Customers in key cities such as Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai can purchase their favourite Royal Enfield with flexible payment options,” said Royal Enfield in the BSE filing.

The two-wheeler automaker offers five sub-350cc variants, namely the Bullet 350, the Classic 350, the Hunter 350, the Goan Classic 350, and the newly relaunched Meteor 350. However, according to the release, only the 350cc line-up will be eligible for an online sale, compared to its above 350cc motorcycle offerings.

Royal Enfield also disclosed that customers who purchase their motorcycles online through Flipkart will also be eligible for the full GST benefits and the recent price cuts announced by the company, effective 22 September 2025.

“Partnering with Flipkart allows us to meet today’s digital-first customers where they are requiring a simple, convenient way to explore and purchase their motorcycles online,” said B. Govindarajan, the managing director of Eicher Motors and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield price cuts The central government-led GST Council, in its 56th meeting on 3 September 2025, announced that it has recommended a tax reduction for two-wheelers with an engine capacity of 350cc down to 18% GST, compared to its earlier 28% GST levels.

However, for two-wheelers above the 350cc engine category, the GST Council increased the GST rates to 40%, compared to their earlier 28% GST and 3% Cess levels. The newly updated tax rates will be effective from Monday, 22 September 2025.

Mint reported earlier that Royal Enfield has announced to cut the prices of motorcycles with an engine capacity under 350cc by up to ₹20,000 after the GST cuts from the government.