Planning to buy a Royal Enfield motorcycle soon? Here's revised pricing of complete line-up under GST 2.0

Royal Enfield has already joined the bandwagon of automobile manufacturers in India that have announced price reductions under the GST 2.0, which will be effective from September 22. Interestingly, Royal Enfield is one of the few two-wheeler manufacturers that will see a mixed price revision after the implementation of GST 2.0, as under the new tax regime, the motorcycles with engine capacity of above 350 cc will attract higher tax, leading to a higher price than the current regime. Royal Enfield currently sells a wide range of motorcycles in India across different engine displacement categories. The range of motorcycles from the company starts from 350 cc and ranges up to 650 cc. While the Royal Enfield motorcycles with an engine capacity under 350 cc will see prices being slashed by up to ₹20,000, the bigger motorcycles from the OEM will see an upward price revision ranging up to ₹30,000. The 450 cc motorcycles will be dearer by up to ₹22,000, while the 650 cc engine-powered range of motorcycles from the brand will see a price hike between ₹22,500 and ₹30,000. These updated pricings will be effective from September 22, the same day as GST 2.0 will be enforced across India. If you are planning to buy a Royal Enfield motorcycle soon, here is a quick and comprehensive look at which model would command how much price revision.

Royal Enfield: Motorcycles with 350 cc engines to see price cuts up to 20,000 Royal Enfield has a wide range of 350 cc motorcycles on offer in the Indian market. These models include the range like Hunter 350, Classic 350, Bullet 350, Goan Classic 350, and the Meteor 350. These models will cost less compared to the price they command now, owing to the reduced 18% tax on the two-wheelers with engine capacity under 350 cc. Earlier this tax amount was 28%. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which now costs between ₹149,900 and ₹181,750 (ex-showroom), will now come priced between ₹137,640 and ₹166,883 (ex-showroom). The Bullet 350 pricing range will be ₹162,161 - ₹202,409 (ex-showroom), down from the current ₹176,625 – ₹220,466 (ex-showroom). A highly popular model, Classic 350 will be available in a price range of ₹181,118 – ₹215,750 (ex-showroom), down from ₹197,253 – ₹234,972 (ex-showroom). The Meteor 350 will be priced between ₹191,233 – ₹213,521, as compared to ₹208,270 – ₹232,545 (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield: Motorcycles with 450 cc engines to see up to ₹ 22,000 price hike Besides selling the 350 cc range of motorcycles, Royal Enfield also retails a wide range of bigger models with 450 cc and 650 cc engines. These motorcycles will be costlier from September 22, owing to a tax slab hike to 40% from the current 28% under the GST 2.0. The impacted 450 cc motorcycles in this segment will include Scram 440, Himalayan 450, and Guerrilla 450. These will see a price hike of up to ₹22,000. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 will be available at a range of ₹223,131 – ₹230,641 (ex-showroom), up from the current price range of ₹208,000 – ₹215,000 (ex-showroom). Guerrilla 450 will command a price range of ₹256,387 – ₹272,479 (ex-showroom), up from ₹239,000 – ₹254,000 (ex-showroom). The Himalayan 450 adventure motorcycle will command a price range of ₹305,736 – ₹319,682 (ex-showroom), up from ₹285,000 – ₹298,000 (ex-showroom).