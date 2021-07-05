Automobile manufacturers have been rising the prices of their products gradually, since the beginning of the year. The main reason behind the price hike has been attributed to rising input costs. Tata Motors is the latest car manufacturer to make the announcement of a possible price hike. Considering the impending price-hike, Tata cars will get expensive. Interested buyers can go ahead and book their car at the current prices before the price-hike is made official.

Tata Motors, in a statement, said that the company is planning to increase prices of its passenger vehicle range due to increase in input costs. The company has not revealed any timeline or even shared the range of the price-hike. However, Tata Motors has claimed that the intended price hike would happen "shortly".

The company intends to shortly mark an appropriate increase in prices of its range of cars and SUVs, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The steep climb in overall input costs, especially due to continuing rise in costs of essential raw material including steel and precious metals, necessitates a transfer of at least some part of this increase to end customers, it added.

According to the company, it will soon make a formal announcement about the quantum of price increase within the forthcoming days, weeks.

Currently, the company has a wide range of choices in the market. It includes Tiago, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and the newly launched Tata Safari. Many of the vehicles even have a long waiting period.

On Sunday, Honda Cars announced plans to hike prices of its entire model range from August.

Steel prices have gone up considerably in the country over the last few months. In June, leading domestic steelmakers had hiked the prices of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) and Cold Rolled Coil (CRC) by up to ₹4,000 and ₹4,900 per tonne, respectively.

HRC and CRC are flat steel products used in industries such as auto, appliances and construction. Hence, any rise in steel prices impacts the prices of vehicles, consumer goods, and construction costs.

Besides, the prices of precious metals like rhodium and palladium have almost doubled, impacting the production cost. Rhodium and palladium are used in the catalysers and their demand has gone up manifold due to the introduction of stricter emission norms across the world.

With input costs going up, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) in June announced that it would increase the prices of its entire product portfolio in the September quarter.

The homegrown auto major had in early May also hiked prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.8 per cent, depending upon the model and variant in order to partially offset the rise in input costs.

With inputs from PTI

