⁠Planning to buy a Tata Curvv? Here’s the monthly EMI explainer for buyers of this coupe SUV

Tata Curvv is an upmarket coupe SUV from the homegrown automaker, which competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Mainak Das
Published13 Mar 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Curvv is available in multiple powertrain options.
Personalised Offers on
Tata Curvv
Tata Curvv is available in multiple powertrain options.

Tata Motors launched the Tata Curvv as its first-ever coupe SUV, democratising a specific category that has been reserved for the luxury car market for a long time. The Tata Curvv competes with well-established rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the crowded mid-size SUV segment. However, the unique coupe SUV design is what makes it distinctive compared to the rivals.

Despite being launched with quite an ambition, the Tata Curvv has been suffering from slow sales, which can be blamed on the intense competition, along with concerns over reliability, inconsistent service quality, etc.

While consumers mainly prefer the more conventional options like the Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos, the Tata Curvv comes with a unique design that appeals to many consumers. If you have been planning to buy the Tata Curvv, which is available at a price ranging between 9.65 lakh and 18.85 lakh (ex-showroom), and wondering what the monthly EMI amount would be, here is a quick EMI calculation for you.

Tata Curvv: How much EMI to pay every month?

Tata Curvv: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Accomplished +A DCA 1.5 18,84,790 18,84,7909.5%24 months 86,539 192,150
36 months 60,375 288,724
48 months 47,352 388,098

To calculate the monthly EMI for Tata Curvv, we have considered the top-end trim of the coupe SUV, which is the Accomplished +A DCA 1.5, priced at 18.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures are considered as 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months. The loan amount is considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the model and variant.

According to the calculation, if a 24-month repayment tenure is selected, the monthly EMI will be 86,539. If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 60,375, while for a 48-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 47,352. However, one thing must be remembered that the EMI amount varies depending on multiple factors, including the rate of interest, repayment tenure, down payment amount, and the amount of loan taken.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto News⁠Planning to buy a Tata Curvv? Here’s the monthly EMI explainer for buyers of this coupe SUV
More