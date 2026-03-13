⁠Planning to buy a Tata Curvv? Here’s the monthly EMI explainer for buyers of this coupe SUV

Tata Motors launched the Tata Curvv as its first-ever coupe SUV, democratising a specific category that has been reserved for the luxury car market for a long time. The Tata Curvv competes with well-established rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the crowded mid-size SUV segment. However, the unique coupe SUV design is what makes it distinctive compared to the rivals.

Despite being launched with quite an ambition, the Tata Curvv has been suffering from slow sales, which can be blamed on the intense competition, along with concerns over reliability, inconsistent service quality, etc.

While consumers mainly prefer the more conventional options like the Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos, the Tata Curvv comes with a unique design that appeals to many consumers. If you have been planning to buy the Tata Curvv, which is available at a price ranging between ₹9.65 lakh and ₹18.85 lakh (ex-showroom), and wondering what the monthly EMI amount would be, here is a quick EMI calculation for you.

Tata Curvv: How much EMI to pay every month?

Tata Curvv: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Accomplished +A DCA 1.5 ₹ 18,84,790 ₹ 18,84,790 9.5% 24 months ₹ 86,539 ₹ 192,150 36 months ₹ 60,375 ₹ 288,724 48 months ₹ 47,352 ₹ 388,098

To calculate the monthly EMI for Tata Curvv, we have considered the top-end trim of the coupe SUV, which is the Accomplished +A DCA 1.5, priced at ₹18.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures are considered as 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months. The loan amount is considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the model and variant.