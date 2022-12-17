If you are planning to buy a Toyota car, then here’s a news for you. According to a report by Carwale, the waiting period for select Toyota models has been extended by up to 12 months. As per the report, Toyota Glanza, Toyota Fortuner and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are among other models that have a high waiting time. While the actual waiting period will depend on the region and the exact mode, Toyota Glanza has the highest waiting period.

The MT variants of Toyota Glanza are readily available, but the automatic variants have a waiting period of up to 12 months. Similarly, buyers of the Toyota Camry and Vellfire may have to wait up to 6 months to get the delivery of these models.

Next in line are the Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Both these models have a waiting period of up to three months. Other models like Toyota Hilux and the petrol-powered Innova Crysta have no waiting periods.

In a related news, Toyota recalled more than 900 units of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder earlier this month. The company said in a statement that it has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for certain Urban Cruiser Hyryder units to investigate for a possible issue with front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly. According to the automaker, around 994 vehicles of the specified models may have been impacted by this concern.

The front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly will be replaced from the suspected vehicles, stated the company. As per the company, this recall is being initiated in-line with the company's commitment to customer safety and satisfaction and till date there have been no reported failures of the affected part.

Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in July earlier this year. The model comes with a starting price of ₹10.48 lakh which goes up to ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end model.