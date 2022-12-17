Planning to buy a Toyota car? You may have to wait up to 12 months

If you are planning to buy a Toyota car, then here’s a news for you. According to a report by Carwale, the waiting period for select Toyota models has been extended by up to 12 months. As per the report, Toyota Glanza, Toyota Fortuner and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are among other models that have a high waiting time. While the actual waiting period will depend on the region and the exact mode, Toyota Glanza has the highest waiting period.

