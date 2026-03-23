Planning to buy accessories for Maruti Suzuki Baleno? Complete list with prices

If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Baleno or already own one in your garage, and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list with respective prices.

Mainak Das
Updated23 Mar 2026, 02:28 PM IST
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Sold through the Nexa retail network, one of the key factors behind the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's popularity is its design, which can be amplified with some genuine accessories.
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026
Sold through the Nexa retail network, one of the key factors behind the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's popularity is its design, which can be amplified with some genuine accessories.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is not only a leading revenue churner for the automaker, but also one of the bestselling cars in the country since its launch in 2015. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback that competes with rivals such as the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and its own rebadged version, the Toyota Glanza. The premium hatchback comes with a stylish visual appearance, upmarket features, and a fuel-efficient powertrain.

Sold through the Nexa retail network, one of the key factors behind the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's popularity is its design. Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of genuine accessories that can enhance its visual appeal, occupant comfort and convenience as well as functionality.

If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Baleno or already own one in your garage, and are exploring the genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list with their respective prices.

(Also read: ⁠Planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Baleno? Monthly EMI math explained for buyers)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Genuine accessories you can buy

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Key genuine accessories to buy
ExteriorPriceInteriorPriceSafetyPrice
Machined alloy wheels 6,904 - 9,578Seat cover 8,390Reverse camera 5,390
Front underbody spoiler 2,074Door sill guard 1,557 - 2,756Front parking sensor 5,790
Rear skid plate 1,834Floor mats 1,148 - 3,613Fog lamp 5,614
Body side moulding 1,557 - 2,479Styling kit 6,443 - 8,103
Door visor 1,557 - 2,295Ambient light 270
Door handle garnish 1,373 - 1,742Stereo system 5,990 - 21,990
Number plate frame 499Cabin air filter 315 - 900
Rear windshield garnish 1,705
Wheel cover 474
Mud flap set 636
Radiator grille 1,078 - 1,751
Back door garnish 599 - 2,023
Upper grille garnish 967
Front bumper garnish 1,834
Taillamp garnish 424
Fog lamp garnish 405
Rear bumper garnish 1,097
Fender garnish 285
Rear reflector garnish 267
ORVM winker cover 1,650
ORVM garnish 221
Door handle protector 644
Bumper corner protection 1,373

Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Baleno premium hatchback. These genuine accessories can be divided into exterior, interior and safety categories. Some accessories are meant to enhance the visual style quotient of the car, while some are meant to add a higher level of protection. Some accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience inside the cabin, while there are some accessories that add more safety quotient to the car.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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