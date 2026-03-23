Planning to buy accessories for Maruti Suzuki Baleno? Complete list with prices

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is not only a leading revenue churner for the automaker, but also one of the bestselling cars in the country since its launch in 2015. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback that competes with rivals such as the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and its own rebadged version, the Toyota Glanza. The premium hatchback comes with a stylish visual appearance, upmarket features, and a fuel-efficient powertrain.

Sold through the Nexa retail network, one of the key factors behind the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's popularity is its design. Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of genuine accessories that can enhance its visual appeal, occupant comfort and convenience as well as functionality.

If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Baleno or already own one in your garage, and are exploring the genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list with their respective prices.

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Genuine accessories you can buy

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Key genuine accessories to buy Exterior Price Interior Price Safety Price Machined alloy wheels ₹ 6,904 - ₹ 9,578 Seat cover ₹ 8,390 Reverse camera ₹ 5,390 Front underbody spoiler ₹ 2,074 Door sill guard ₹ 1,557 - ₹ 2,756 Front parking sensor ₹ 5,790 Rear skid plate ₹ 1,834 Floor mats ₹ 1,148 - ₹ 3,613 Fog lamp ₹ 5,614 Body side moulding ₹ 1,557 - ₹ 2,479 Styling kit ₹ 6,443 - ₹ 8,103 Door visor ₹ 1,557 - ₹ 2,295 Ambient light ₹ 270 Door handle garnish ₹ 1,373 - ₹ 1,742 Stereo system ₹ 5,990 - ₹ 21,990 Number plate frame ₹ 499 Cabin air filter ₹ 315 - ₹ 900 Rear windshield garnish ₹ 1,705 Wheel cover ₹ 474 Mud flap set ₹ 636 Radiator grille ₹ 1,078 - ₹ 1,751 Back door garnish ₹ 599 - ₹ 2,023 Upper grille garnish ₹ 967 Front bumper garnish ₹ 1,834 Taillamp garnish ₹ 424 Fog lamp garnish ₹ 405 Rear bumper garnish ₹ 1,097 Fender garnish ₹ 285 Rear reflector garnish ₹ 267 ORVM winker cover ₹ 1,650 ORVM garnish ₹ 221 Door handle protector ₹ 644 Bumper corner protection ₹ 1,373

Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Baleno premium hatchback. These genuine accessories can be divided into exterior, interior and safety categories. Some accessories are meant to enhance the visual style quotient of the car, while some are meant to add a higher level of protection. Some accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience inside the cabin, while there are some accessories that add more safety quotient to the car.