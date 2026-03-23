Planning to buy accessories for Maruti Suzuki Baleno? Complete list with prices

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is not only a leading revenue churner for the automaker, but also one of the bestselling cars in the country since its launch in 2015. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback that competes with rivals such as the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and its own rebadged version, the Toyota Glanza. The premium hatchback comes with a stylish visual appearance, upmarket features, and a fuel-efficient powertrain.
₹ 6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
₹ 5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs
₹ 5.99 - 9.1 Lakhs
₹ 6.89 - 11.49 Lakhs
₹ 7.2 - 8.75 Lakhs
Sold through the Nexa retail network, one of the key factors behind the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's popularity is its design. Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of genuine accessories that can enhance its visual appeal, occupant comfort and convenience as well as functionality.
If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Baleno or already own one in your garage, and are exploring the genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list with their respective prices.
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Exterior
|Price
|Interior
|Price
|Safety
|Price
|Machined alloy wheels
|₹6,904 - ₹9,578
|Seat cover
|₹8,390
|Reverse camera
|₹5,390
|Front underbody spoiler
|₹2,074
|Door sill guard
|₹1,557 - ₹2,756
|Front parking sensor
|₹5,790
|Rear skid plate
|₹1,834
|Floor mats
|₹1,148 - ₹3,613
|Fog lamp
|₹5,614
|Body side moulding
|₹1,557 - ₹2,479
|Styling kit
|₹6,443 - ₹8,103
|Door visor
|₹1,557 - ₹2,295
|Ambient light
|₹270
|Door handle garnish
|₹1,373 - ₹1,742
|Stereo system
|₹5,990 - ₹21,990
|Number plate frame
|₹499
|Cabin air filter
|₹315 - ₹900
|Rear windshield garnish
|₹1,705
|Wheel cover
|₹474
|Mud flap set
|₹636
|Radiator grille
|₹1,078 - ₹1,751
|Back door garnish
|₹599 - ₹2,023
|Upper grille garnish
|₹967
|Front bumper garnish
|₹1,834
|Taillamp garnish
|₹424
|Fog lamp garnish
|₹405
|Rear bumper garnish
|₹1,097
|Fender garnish
|₹285
|Rear reflector garnish
|₹267
|ORVM winker cover
|₹1,650
|ORVM garnish
|₹221
|Door handle protector
|₹644
|Bumper corner protection
|₹1,373
Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Baleno premium hatchback. These genuine accessories can be divided into exterior, interior and safety categories. Some accessories are meant to enhance the visual style quotient of the car, while some are meant to add a higher level of protection. Some accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience inside the cabin, while there are some accessories that add more safety quotient to the car.