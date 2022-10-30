Planning to buy an SUV? Top SUVs to buy in India under 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG comes with a starting price of ₹5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle comes powered by a K-series 1.0-litre and can produce maximum power of up to 56bhp. The all-new CNG model of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in two variants – LXi and VXi. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG vehicle is equipped with a micro switch which ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process.