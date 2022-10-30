Planning to buy an SUV? Top SUVs to buy in India under 10 lakh

Compact SUVs are the new hot cakes in the automobile industry. The vehicle offers rugged design with top features at an affordable price. Auto manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai and others offer a range of compact SUVs under ₹10 lakh in India. If you are planning to buy an all-new SUV recently, here are some options that you can consider
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG comes with a starting price of ₹5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle comes powered by a K-series 1.0-litre and can produce maximum power of up to 56bhp. The all-new CNG model of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in two variants – LXi and VXi. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG vehicle is equipped with a micro switch which ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process.
Hyundai Venue Facelift
Hyundai Venue facelift comes with 7 different colour options, namely Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with black roof. It is equipped with Drive Mode Select for a versatile driving performance with the choice of Normal, Eco and Sport modes. Hyundai Venue facelift comes with a starting price of ₹7,53,100 for the Kappa 1.2MPi petrol version.
Kia Sonnet
Kia Sonnet comes with a starting price of ₹7.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV features Side Airbag and Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS) as standard across variants to further enhance safety. Other safety features include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) , Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC).
Renault Kiger
The SUV has a starting price of ₹5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Renault Kiger brings latest tech features to the CMFA+ platform that offers class leading features like Multi-Sense Driving Modes, great roominess, cabin storage and cargo space along with the right balance of performance and efficiency.
Maruti Breeza
Maruti Breeza comes with a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV offers a host of comfort and convenience features such as Colored Multi-information display screen, Auto headlamps with follow me home and lead me to vehicle function, Rear AC vents, Cooled glovebox, Rear fast-charging USB ports (A & C type), toggle control auto AC panel and Paddle shifter controls with automatic transmission.
