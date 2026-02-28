Planning to buy Audi SQ8? Top 3 things you must know

Audi is gearing up for the launch of its first car in the Indian market in 2026. The German luxury car giant will start the CY2026 with the launch of the Audi SQ8. This is not going to be a small update or a special edition model, but a major product for the automaker. Audi will launch the SUV on March 17 in India. The Audi SQ8 will come as a sportier iteration of the Audi Q8, and it will be positioned between the Q8 and performance-oriented RS Q8. Also, the Audi SQ8 will be sold in a single, fully loaded variant in the Indian market.

If you are excited about the Audi SQ8 and planning to buy it, here are the top three things about this sporty luxury SUV that you must know.

Audi SQ8: Exterior The upcoming 2026 Audi SQ8 will come with a beefy design. It will come with a single-frame radiator grille with matte silver finish, in sync with the automaker's contemporary design philosophy. Also, there will be matrix LED headlamps and large machined alloy wheels. Further, there will be silver finishing for the roof rails, window lining and front bumper inserts. The SUV will sport large front air vents, quad exhaust tips, LED taillights, a sleek LED light bar at the centre of the tailgate connecting the taillights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, as well as a shark fin antenna.

Audi SQ8: Interior Inside the cabin, the upcoming Audi SQ8 will come packing a plethora of features. These will include Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, dual-pane sunroof, a B&O audio system, steering wheel with S-line badging, S-spec graphics in the instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and HUD. The infotainment system will have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The front seats will get heating, cooling, massage, and electric adjustment functions.

Audi SQ8: Powertrain Powering the Audi SQ8 will be the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine as the full-blown RS Q8 Performance. It will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and power will be channelled to all four wheels through the Audi Quattro all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. Power and torque output will be dialled down to 500 bhp and 770 Nm, respectively, from the RS Q8's 648 bhp and 850 Nm, respectively. The SQ8 will be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds.

