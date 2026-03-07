Planning to buy Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z? Here's your complete EMI calculation

The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles has been one of the bestselling ranges of bikes in the country for a long time. The flagship model of the range is the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, which is a naked streetfighter with a sharp and aggressive design, focused on punchy performance. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is priced at ₹1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike has a strong appeal to the young generation of riders seeking a sporty naked bike with high performance and affordable pricing. The reliability of the Bajaj Auto and Pulsar nomenclature further ramps up the appeal of the NS400Z to the customers.

The Bajaj Pular's NS range has models such as NS125, NS160, NS200, and NS400Z. While the NS125 is the most affordable model in this lineup, the NS400Z sits at the top of the portfolio.

If you have been planning to buy the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z and are thinking about the potential EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI calculation.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: How much EMI to pay per month?

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 193,900 ₹ 193,900 9.5% 12 months ₹ 17,002 ₹ 10,122 24 months ₹ 8,903 ₹ 19,768

For this monthly EMI calculation of Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, we have considered the loan as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the bike, which is ₹193,900. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures have been considered as 12 months and 24 months.