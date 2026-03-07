Planning to buy Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z? Here's your complete EMI calculation

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the flagship motorcycle in the homegrown two-wheeler brand's iconic Pulsar range.

Mainak Das
Published7 Mar 2026, 06:06 AM IST
Personalised Offers on
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the flagship motorcycle in the homegrown two-wheeler brand's iconic Pulsar range.

The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles has been one of the bestselling ranges of bikes in the country for a long time. The flagship model of the range is the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, which is a naked streetfighter with a sharp and aggressive design, focused on punchy performance. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is priced at 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike has a strong appeal to the young generation of riders seeking a sporty naked bike with high performance and affordable pricing. The reliability of the Bajaj Auto and Pulsar nomenclature further ramps up the appeal of the NS400Z to the customers.

The Bajaj Pular's NS range has models such as NS125, NS160, NS200, and NS400Z. While the NS125 is the most affordable model in this lineup, the NS400Z sits at the top of the portfolio.

If you have been planning to buy the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z and are thinking about the potential EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI calculation.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: How much EMI to pay per month?

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
193,900 193,9009.5%12 months 17,002 10,122
24 months 8,903 19,768

For this monthly EMI calculation of Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, we have considered the loan as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the bike, which is 193,900. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures have been considered as 12 months and 24 months.

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for 12 months would be 17,002, while the 24-month monthly EMi would be 8,903. However, the buyers must remember that the EMI amount may vary, depending on multiple factors. These factors include the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

