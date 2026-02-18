Planning to buy genuine accessories for Toyota Fortuner? Here’s your kit list

If you are planning to accessorise your Toyota Fortuner, here is a comprehensive list of the genuine Toyota accessories available for the premium SUV.

Mainak Das
Updated18 Feb 2026, 10:15 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
If you are planning to accessorise your Toyota Fortuner, here is a comprehensive list of the genuine Toyota accessories available for the premium SUV.
Personalised Offers on
Toyota Rumion
If you are planning to accessorise your Toyota Fortuner, here is a comprehensive list of the genuine Toyota accessories available for the premium SUV.

Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular three-row premium SUVs in India with strong road presence, powerful powertrains, and robust off-roading capability. The Japanese carmaker has been selling the Toyota Fortuner in India for quite a long time. The three-row premium SUV is priced between 34.16 lakh and 49.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The Fortuner is available in two different powertrain choices: a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel power mill.

While the standard Toyota Fortuner comes with a high-sitting, bold design that is easy to grab attention on the road, there are many customers who seek to accessorise the SUV further to give it a more butch appearance as well as a distinct road presence.

If you are an owner of a Toyota Fortuner and are planning to accessorise your prized possession with genuine accessories, here is a comprehensive list of the genuine Toyota kits available for the premium SUV.

Toyota Fortuner: What genuine accessories can you buy

Toyota Fortuner: Genuine accessory list
ExteriorInterior
Car coverWelcome door lamp
Hood emblemDoor edge lighting
Headlamp chrome garnishWireless charger
Fog lamp garnishIlluminated scuff plate
Sun visor with chromeSafety belt pad
Fender garnishAir purifier
Front fender mirrorCar cushion
Auto folding mirror3D floor mat
ORVM garnish
Chrome door housing
Door edge protector
Side cladding
Tail lamp chrome garnish
Rear license plate garnish
Rear bumper step guard
Front & rear under run
Muffler cutter

Toyota offers a wide range of accessories for the Toyota Fortuner SUV. These genuine accessories can be divided into two segments: exterior and interior. Some of these genuine Toyota accessories can be fitted to the Toyota Legender as well, which is based on the Fortuner. While some accessories on offer are meant for cosmetic updates only, some are meant to enhance the convenience and comfort of the occupants.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsPlanning to buy genuine accessories for Toyota Fortuner? Here’s your kit list
More