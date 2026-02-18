Planning to buy genuine accessories for Toyota Fortuner? Here’s your kit list

Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular three-row premium SUVs in India with strong road presence, powerful powertrains, and robust off-roading capability. The Japanese carmaker has been selling the Toyota Fortuner in India for quite a long time. The three-row premium SUV is priced between ₹34.16 lakh and ₹49.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The Fortuner is available in two different powertrain choices: a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel power mill.

While the standard Toyota Fortuner comes with a high-sitting, bold design that is easy to grab attention on the road, there are many customers who seek to accessorise the SUV further to give it a more butch appearance as well as a distinct road presence.

If you are an owner of a Toyota Fortuner and are planning to accessorise your prized possession with genuine accessories, here is a comprehensive list of the genuine Toyota kits available for the premium SUV.

Advertisement

Toyota Fortuner: What genuine accessories can you buy

Toyota Fortuner: Genuine accessory list Exterior Interior Car cover Welcome door lamp Hood emblem Door edge lighting Headlamp chrome garnish Wireless charger Fog lamp garnish Illuminated scuff plate Sun visor with chrome Safety belt pad Fender garnish Air purifier Front fender mirror Car cushion Auto folding mirror 3D floor mat ORVM garnish Chrome door housing Door edge protector Side cladding Tail lamp chrome garnish Rear license plate garnish Rear bumper step guard Front & rear under run Muffler cutter