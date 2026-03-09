Planning to buy Honda Activa 125? Here’s your complete EMI explainer

Honda Activa has been the bestselling scooter range in India for a long time. This scooter is so popular that it toppled Hero Splendor multiple times to be the bestselling two-wheeler in the country. Also, it has been playing a crucial role in keeping Honda at the second position in the Indian two-wheeler sales chart for a long time.

The Honda Activa range of scooters currently consists of two ICE-powered models: Activa 6G and Activa 125, while there is an electric variant christened as Activa e:. The Honda Activa 125, which is the top-end ICE-powered model in the Activa range, has two variants: DLX and H-Smart. The H-Smart is the higher trim, priced at ₹94,096 (ex-showroom).

If you have been planning to buy the Honda Activa 125 and are wondering about your possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

Honda Activa 125: How much EMI you need to pay?

Honda Activa 125: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 94,096 ₹ 94,096 9% 12 months ₹ 8,229 ₹ 4,650 24 months ₹ 4,299 ₹ 9,074