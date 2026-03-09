Subscribe

Planning to buy Honda Activa 125? Here’s your complete EMI explainer

Honda Activa 125 sits at the top of the brand's ICE-powered Activa range of scooters.

Mainak Das
Updated9 Mar 2026, 10:15 AM IST
Honda Activa 125 sits at the top of the brand's ICE-powered Activa range of scooters.
Honda Activa 125 sits at the top of the brand's ICE-powered Activa range of scooters.
Honda Activa has been the bestselling scooter range in India for a long time. This scooter is so popular that it toppled Hero Splendor multiple times to be the bestselling two-wheeler in the country. Also, it has been playing a crucial role in keeping Honda at the second position in the Indian two-wheeler sales chart for a long time.

The Honda Activa range of scooters currently consists of two ICE-powered models: Activa 6G and Activa 125, while there is an electric variant christened as Activa e:. The Honda Activa 125, which is the top-end ICE-powered model in the Activa range, has two variants: DLX and H-Smart. The H-Smart is the higher trim, priced at 94,096 (ex-showroom).

If you have been planning to buy the Honda Activa 125 and are wondering about your possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

Honda Activa 125: How much EMI you need to pay?

Honda Activa 125: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
94,096 94,0969%12 months 8,229 4,650
24 months 4,299 9,074

The monthly EMI calculation for the Honda Activa 125 has been done, keeping the factors like 100% ex-showroom price as the loan amount, 9% rate of interest, repayment tenures of 12 months and 24 months into consideration. The monthly EMI for 12 months would be 8,229, while the total interest payable would be 4,650. In the case of a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI would be 4,299, while the total interest payable would be 9,074. However, one thing must be remembered by the buyers that the EMI amount may vary, depending on multiple factors. These factors include the amount of loan being taken, the rate of interest, and the repayment tenure.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...

