Planning to buy Honda Amaze? Here's your complete monthly EMI calculation

The Honda Amaze sits in a segment that has been known for bridging the gap between hatchbacks and compact SUVs, the sub-compact sedan. Despite the slump in sales numbers for the sedans at large, the sub-compact sedans have been witnessing a constant demand from the Indian consumers, especially from those who seek a practical and compact car with comfort and an upmarket vibe. While the hatchbacks come offering the practicality in an urban driving environment, the sub-compact sedans just ramp up the appeal slightly by adding a bit more space, style and features. Owing to the compact design, they are easily manoeuvrable in congested traffic conditions and tight parking spaces. At the same time, they perform decently on highways.

The Honda Amaze is pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, while it also sees some competition from the Hyundai Aura. The Amaze is currently in its third generation, sold alongside the previous generational iteration. It is available with a petrol engine, with both manual and CVT gearbox options. The Honda Amaze is sold in three grade options: V, VX and ZX. Its pricing ranges between ₹7.48 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have been planning to buy the top-end trim ZX CVT of the Honda Amaze, here is a quick explainer of how much EMI you may have to pay every month.

Honda Amaze: How much EMI you need to pay?

Honda Amaze: Monthly EMI calculation Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Honda Amaze ZX CVT ₹ 999,900 ₹ 999,900 9.5% 24 months ₹ 45,910 ₹ 101,938 36 months ₹ 32,030 ₹ 153,171 48 months ₹ 25,121 ₹ 205,890