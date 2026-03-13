Planning to buy Honda CB350 H'ness? Here's how much monthly EMI you need to pay

Honda CB350 H'ness is available in three trim options: DLX, DLX Pro, and DLX Pro Chrome.

Mainak Das
Published13 Mar 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda CB350 H'ness is available in three trim options: DLX, DLX Pro, and DLX Pro Chrome.
Honda CB350 H'ness is available in three trim options: DLX, DLX Pro, and DLX Pro Chrome.

Honda is the second biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The OEM is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the bulging 350 cc segment, where Royal Enfield currently dominates. Honda currently sells a range of 350 cc motorcycles, including the Honda CB350 H'ness. Priced at 197,003 (ex-showroom), the Honda CB350 H'ness comes as a retro-themed motorcycle with a host of customisation options through a range of accessory packs.

The Honda CB350 H'ness is available in three different trim options: DLX, DLX Pro, and DLX Pro Chrome. These variants of the motorcycle are priced between 192,435 and 197,003 (ex-showroom). The Honda CB350 H'ness directly competes with rivals such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The retro design, premium features, advanced technology, and high-performing powertrain are the key elements that have been driving the popularity quotient for the motorcycle.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda CB350 H'ness and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI calculation.

Honda CB350 H'ness: How much EMI to pay per month?

Honda CB350 H'ness: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Honda CB350 H'ness DLX Pro Chrome 197,003 197,0039.5%12 months 17,274 10,284
24 months 9,045 20,084
36 months 6,311 30,178

For this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered the Honda CB350 H'ness DLX Pro Chrome variant, which is the top-end trim of the motorcycle. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, which is 197,003. The repayment tenures have been considered as 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%.

According to the calculation, for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 17,274, while for a 24-month period, the amount will be 9,045. If the repayment tenure is stretched to 36 months, the monthly EMI will be 6,311.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsPlanning to buy Honda CB350 H'ness? Here's how much monthly EMI you need to pay
More