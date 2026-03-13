Planning to buy Honda CB350 H'ness? Here's how much monthly EMI you need to pay

Honda is the second biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The OEM is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the bulging 350 cc segment, where Royal Enfield currently dominates. Honda currently sells a range of 350 cc motorcycles, including the Honda CB350 H'ness. Priced at ₹197,003 (ex-showroom), the Honda CB350 H'ness comes as a retro-themed motorcycle with a host of customisation options through a range of accessory packs.

The Honda CB350 H'ness is available in three different trim options: DLX, DLX Pro, and DLX Pro Chrome. These variants of the motorcycle are priced between ₹192,435 and ₹197,003 (ex-showroom). The Honda CB350 H'ness directly competes with rivals such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The retro design, premium features, advanced technology, and high-performing powertrain are the key elements that have been driving the popularity quotient for the motorcycle.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda CB350 H'ness and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI calculation.

Honda CB350 H'ness: How much EMI to pay per month?

Honda CB350 H'ness: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Honda CB350 H'ness DLX Pro Chrome ₹ 197,003 ₹ 197,003 9.5% 12 months ₹ 17,274 ₹ 10,284 24 months ₹ 9,045 ₹ 20,084 36 months ₹ 6,311 ₹ 30,178

For this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered the Honda CB350 H'ness DLX Pro Chrome variant, which is the top-end trim of the motorcycle. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, which is ₹197,003. The repayment tenures have been considered as 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%.

According to the calculation, for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹17,274, while for a 24-month period, the amount will be ₹9,045. If the repayment tenure is stretched to 36 months, the monthly EMI will be ₹6,311.

