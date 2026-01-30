Planning to buy Honda Dio 125 X Edition? Key 5 facts to know if it worths wait

Honda has unveiled the Dio 125 X Edition scooter for the Indian market, which comes as a special edition iteration of the regular Honda Dio 125. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is yet to announce the pricing of the Honda Dio 125 X Edition. However, expect the auto company to reveal the pricing soon. The special edition scooter comes carrying only a few cosmetic changes. Apart from that, it remains identical to the H-Smart variant of regular Dio 125 in terms of features, powertrain and specifications.

If you are considering to buy the Honda Dio 125 X Edition, here is a quick look at the five facts of this special edition scooter, to understand whether it worths the wait or not.

Honda Dio 125 X Edition: Design The Honda Dio 125 X Edition comes wearing a dual-tone body paint on the panels, which consists of Grey and dark Blue shades. Adding to this mix, the two-wheeler giant has given the special edition scooter updated body graphics and the X Edition decals that make it visually distinct from the regular Dio 125 scooter. The Honda Dio 125 X Edition also sports bright Orange coloured alloy wheels adding uniqueness to the overall aesthetics. Beside these exterior styling enhancements, the X Edition is identical to the H-Smart variant of the regular model.

Honda Dio 125 X Edition: Dimension Dimensionally, the Honda Dio 125 X Edition measures 1,830 mm in length, 707 mm in width, 1,172 mm in height, and has a wheelbase measuring 1,260 mm. It comes with 171 mm of ground clearance, while the seat length measures 708 mm. The scooter has a kerb weight of 105 kg. The special edition Dio 125 comes with a 5.3-litre capacity fuel tank. All these make it identical to the regular Dio 125.

Honda Dio 125 X Edition: Features On the feature front, the Honda Dio 125 X Edition scooter comes equipped with a TFT instrument cluster, side-stand cut-off function, and an idle stop-start system. These features are inherited from the H-Smart variant of the regular version of Dio 125.

Honda Dio 125 X Edition: Powertrain Powering the Honda Dio 125 X Edition is the same 123.92 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SI engine. This engine is good to churn out 8.19 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque at 5,000 rpm. Despite being a special edition model, it has received no engine tuning, transmission, or fuel efficiency ratings.