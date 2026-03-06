Planning to buy Honda Unicorn? Here is the complete monthly EMI explainer

Honda Unicorn, one of the most popular commuter motorcycles in the 150-200 cc engine segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, is known for its low cost of ownership. The affordable pricing of ₹112,892 (ex-showroom) plays a crucial role in the popularity of the bike.

The Honda Unicorn is sold as a premium commuter motorcycle, which is primarily known for its refined engine, riding comfort, and reliability. With an update last year, the bike received modern features such as an LED headlight and a fully digital instrument cluster, which not only ramped up its premium quotient but also added more zing to it by enhancing the functionality and practicality.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda Unicorn and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for that.

Honda Unicorn: How much monthly EMI does one need to pay?

Honda Unicorn: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 112,892 ₹ 112,892 9% 12 months ₹ 9,873 ₹ 5,579 24 months ₹ 5,157 ₹ 10,887

For this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the Honda Unicorn, which is ₹112,892. The rate of interest considered is 9%, while the repayment tenures are 12 months and 24 months.