Planning to buy Honda Unicorn? Here is the complete monthly EMI explainer

If you have been planning to buy the Honda Unicorn and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for that.

Mainak Das
Updated6 Mar 2026, 09:08 AM IST
Honda Unicorn, one of the most popular commuter motorcycles in the 150-200 cc engine segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, is known for its low cost of ownership.
Honda Unicorn, one of the most popular commuter motorcycles in the 150-200 cc engine segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, is known for its low cost of ownership.
AI Quick Read

Honda Unicorn, one of the most popular commuter motorcycles in the 150-200 cc engine segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, is known for its low cost of ownership. The affordable pricing of 112,892 (ex-showroom) plays a crucial role in the popularity of the bike.

The Honda Unicorn is sold as a premium commuter motorcycle, which is primarily known for its refined engine, riding comfort, and reliability. With an update last year, the bike received modern features such as an LED headlight and a fully digital instrument cluster, which not only ramped up its premium quotient but also added more zing to it by enhancing the functionality and practicality.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda Unicorn and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for that.

Honda Unicorn: How much monthly EMI does one need to pay?

Honda Unicorn: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
112,892 112,8929%12 months 9,873 5,579
24 months 5,157 10,887

For this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the Honda Unicorn, which is 112,892. The rate of interest considered is 9%, while the repayment tenures are 12 months and 24 months.

If you opt for 12 months of repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will stand at 9,873, while in the case of 24 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be reduced to 5,157. According to the calculation, if you opt for 12 month repayment tenure, the total interest payable will be 5,579. On the other hand, in the case of 24 month repayment tenure, the total interest payable will be 10,887.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Read Next Story