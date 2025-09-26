Planning to buy Hyundai Creta King or Creta Knight Edition? Top 4 facts buyers must know

Hyundai has ramped up the joy of festivities in a multi-pronged way. Besides slashing the price of the passenger vehicles owing to the new GST regime and introducing festive offers and discounts, the South Korean automaker launched special editions of its most popular offering, the Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Creta King and Creta Knight Editions in India which come at a strategic time when the country is celebrating the festivities.

The mid-size SUV Hyundai Creta has been raking in double-digit sales every month for a long time, being one of the leading revenue churners for the brand.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Creta King Edition or the Knight Edition, here are the top four key facts you must know.

Hyundai Creta King and Knight Edition: Price The Hyundai Creta King Edition is priced from ₹17.88 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹20.61 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the King Knight Edition is priced between ₹19.49 lakh and ₹20.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Finally, the Creta King Limited Edition is priced between ₹19.64 lakh and ₹20.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta King and Knight Edition: Exterior The Hyundai Creta King and Knight Editions come with 18-inch alloy wheels, which set them apart from the standard version. Also, the Hyundai Creta King Edition comes wearing a special and unique paint scheme that enhances its visual appeal.

Hyundai Creta King and Knight Editions: Interior Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Creta King and and Knight Editions come with features like power adjustable eight-way power adjustable driver's seat with walk in function, dashcam, wireless phone mirroring, dual-zone automatic climate control, seat back tray table and a sliding arm rest. Besides that, the Knight emblems in the seats also make thespecial edition Creta distinctive. The Hyundai Creta King Edition gets seat belt covers, head rest cushion, carpet floor mats, key cover, door cladding etc.

Hyundai Creta King and Knight Editions: Powertrain On the mechanical front, the special edition avatars of the Hyundai Creta SUV remains unchanged as compared to the standard version of the Creta. The special edition models can be had with either the 1.5 MPi petrol engine mated to a CVT or the 1.5 diesel mated to a six-speed AT.