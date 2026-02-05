Planning to buy Hyundai i20? Check how the premium hatch becomes more affordable

If you have been planning to buy the Hyundai i20, the premium hatchback has just got more affordable. The South Korean auto giant has revised the pricing of the popular premium hatchback Hyundai i20. With this move, the Hyundai i20's pricing range now starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its previous starting price of ₹6.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under this price revision strategy, the carmaker has reduced the prices of the entry-level variants of the Hyundai i20, making the car more accessible for the consumers by nearly ₹1 lakh. This model competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, and Toyota Glanza.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai i20, here is a quick look at the revised prices of the entry level variants of the popular premium hatchback.

Hyundai i20 now starts at ₹ 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai i20: Variant-wise revised prices New price (ex-showroom) Difference Old price (ex-showroom) Era ₹ 599,000 - - Magna Executive ₹ 673,900 ₹ 12,965 ₹ 686,865 Magna ₹ 699,900 ₹ 12,485 ₹ 712,385

The Hyundai i20 portfolio now starts with the Era variant, which comes priced at ₹599,000 (ex-showroom). This variant comes equipped with front and rear skid plates, body colour ORVMs, body colour door handles at exterior, while inside the cabin, it sports a fully digital instrument cluster, Type-C USB charger and a telescopic steering wheel. On the safety front, it gets six airbags among others.