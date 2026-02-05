Subscribe

Planning to buy Hyundai i20? Check how the premium hatch becomes more affordable

Hyundai has revised the pricing of the entry-level variants of the Hyundai i20, making the premium hatchback more affordable for the consumers by nearly 1 lakh.

Mainak Das
Published5 Feb 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hyundai has revised the pricing of the entry-level variants of the Hyundai i20, making the premium hatchback more affordable for the consumers by nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh.
Personalised Offers on
Hyundai i20 N Line
Check Offers
Hyundai has revised the pricing of the entry-level variants of the Hyundai i20, making the premium hatchback more affordable for the consumers by nearly ₹1 lakh.
AI Quick Read

If you have been planning to buy the Hyundai i20, the premium hatchback has just got more affordable. The South Korean auto giant has revised the pricing of the popular premium hatchback Hyundai i20. With this move, the Hyundai i20's pricing range now starts at 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its previous starting price of 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under this price revision strategy, the carmaker has reduced the prices of the entry-level variants of the Hyundai i20, making the car more accessible for the consumers by nearly 1 lakh. This model competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, and Toyota Glanza.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai i20, here is a quick look at the revised prices of the entry level variants of the popular premium hatchback.

Advertisement

Hyundai i20 now starts at 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai i20: Variant-wise revised prices
New price (ex-showroom)DifferenceOld price (ex-showroom)
Era 599,000--
Magna Executive 673,900 12,965 686,865
Magna 699,900 12,485 712,385

The Hyundai i20 portfolio now starts with the Era variant, which comes priced at 599,000 (ex-showroom). This variant comes equipped with front and rear skid plates, body colour ORVMs, body colour door handles at exterior, while inside the cabin, it sports a fully digital instrument cluster, Type-C USB charger and a telescopic steering wheel. On the safety front, it gets six airbags among others.

The Magna Executive, which was priced at 686,865 (ex-showroom), previously, now comes priced at 673,900 (ex-showroom). With this price cut, the Magna Executive has become cheaper by 12,965. On the other hand, the pricing of Magna trim too has been reduced. The Magna has become affordable by 12,485. It now comes priced at 699,900 (ex-showroom), down from 712,385 (ex-showroom).

Advertisement
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsPlanning to buy Hyundai i20? Check how the premium hatch becomes more affordable
Read Next Story